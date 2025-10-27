Nobody Wants This star wants an icon to play this key role in season 3

After becoming a hot new hit and landing a slew of Emmy Award nominations, Nobody Wants This has returned to Netflix with its highly anticipated second season. Right away, season 2 shot the romantic comedy series right to the No. 1 spot of Netflix's top 10 most popular shows ranking. That's a no brainer, especially considering that the series somehow got even better in season 2.

Nobody Wants This season 2 expertly broadens the scope of the series by letting us into the lives of the supporting characters much more than in season 1. Jackie Tohn became a series regular this season and her role as Sasha's (Timothy Simons) wife and Noah's (Adam Brody) sister-in-law Esther was expanded. Thankfully, too, since she's one of the show's best characters.

Not long after season 2's release, there have already been rumblings about season 3 being in the works, and that's great new for those of us who need to know what happens next. The season 2 finale changed game for a lot of characters, including a core couple that had been going through a rough patch. But in season 3, Esther could be calling in her mother for backup.

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Timothy Simons as Sasha, Jackie Tohn as Esther in episode 202 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jackie Tohn revealed that she would love to finally meet Esther's family in Nobody Wants This season 3. We have already met and spent a lot of time with Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah's families, and given what happens in the season 2 finale between Esther and Sasha, it's the perfect time for Esther to lean on her family for support.

"There’s a lot of fun to be had there with who Esther’s mother is. There’s Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Fran Drescher, Susie Essman. I mean, there’s no shortage of incredible Jewish women to come in, and then that person makes Esther seem like a delicate flower. It would be so funny," Tohn said. You can't go wrong with any of the icons on her dream casting list!

Personally, I would love to see Fran Drescher play Esther's mother in Nobody Wants This since it would be very full circle for Tohn. The actress' first acting roles on screen were in two episodes of Drescher's hit sitcom The Nanny in 1994 and 1996. Tohn played Drescher's young cousin in her first episode, and when she returned, she played a teen mirror of Fran. She has to be the pick!

Spoilers ahead from Nobody Wants This season 2 ahead.

Esther and Sasha probably aren't headed for divorce in Nobody Wants This season 3

As Esther takes a step away from her marriage, it's the right time to learn even more about her as a person, and what better way to do that than meet her family? If she's going through something this major, even if it's not a full-blown divorce, then it's only necessary for her mother to drop by. Their dynamic would be super-revealing. And wouldn't it be funny if Esther's mother loved Joanne?

In the season 2 finale, Esther tells Sasha that she needs time apart to fix whatever she's going through. Following a pregnancy scare and the realization that she doesn't want more children, Esther realizes that she needs to figure out what she wants. Tohn doesn't seem to think what Esther wants is a divorce (and we'll take her word since she's our closest line to Esther) or Sasha to get with Morgan.

As Tohn told The Hollywood Reporter, "In my gut, I don’t think they’re on a high speed train to a divorce. But I do think she’s trying to figure it out. And she’s asking questions she hasn’t asked in the past." Tohn explained that those questions include reevaluating if Sasha was who she would have picked, why she's not having fun, and more. It's all part of her "self realization journey."

Sometimes our moms can be exactly who we need when we're on a journey to figure out who we are, in any period of life, and sometimes they can be exactly who we don't need. Either way, it's time to meet Esther's parents in season 3. Tohn's already shared her wish list of iconic Jewish women she'd love to play Esther's mother, and we're so board with what could come next!

Watch Nobody Wants This only on Netflix.