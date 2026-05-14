Off Campus boss confirms key character won't return for season 2

The highly anticipated series adaptation of Elle Kennedy's hockey romance books Off Campus debuted on Prime Video and immediately shot to straight into streamer's most popular shows ranking. In the series, college hockey star Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and songwriter Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) strike up a deal to pretend to date to achieve separate goals.

Throughout the course of the first season, Hannah and Garrett's relationship takes some turns that makes it more real than their deal originally intended, as hunky band frontman Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston) becomes less and less the object of Hannah's affection. Since the series has already been renewed for season 2, we're left to wonder which book will be adapted and who will return.

Off Campus will centers its main romantic storyline on a love story that plays out in each of Kennedy's books while also continuing to follow the couples from the previous season. However, it's natural and expected that some characters and stars won't be seen in each season. The series' showrunner Louisa Levy already confirmed one major exit leading into season 2.

Justin (Josh Heuston) in OFF CAMPUS | Photo Credit: / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Josh Heuston won't return as Justin Kohl in Off Campus season 2

During an interview with TV Guide unpacking the first season and teasing what's to come in season 2 (at least what she can reveal so far), Levy confirmed that Josh Heuston will not appear in Off Campus season 2 as Justin Kohl. The exit doesn't come as a total surprise given how his story with Hannah wrapped up ahead of the season 1 finale, but it's still unfortunate for fans of the actor.

On his exit and whether he'd appear in season 2, Levy explained, "Not next season, but I love Josh and I would not write him off if I can find a way to bring Justin back at some point. We never got a chance to meet Stella, who is the person he ends up with in the book. So maybe we'll find a way to fold him into a future season. We don't have him [available] next season, but never say never."

While Heuston won't be featured in the second season of Off Campus due to his availability and also the narrative's needs, Levy isn't shutting the door on Justin. Because we haven't met Stella, his endgame romance from the books, there's still an opening for the character to come back should the series continue beyond season 3. Justin remains in the show's universe even if he's not included in the main storylines explored in season 2. We'll definitely miss After Hours concerts, though.

Heuston continues to have a packed schedule, as he's next set to appear in Dune: Prophecy season 2 on HBO, returning as his character Constantine. The season has already wrapped filming and should be released before the end of the year. He also signed on for the horror movie The First Exorcist and has been a popular fan casting for the Fourth Wing series adaptation.

Off Campus season 2 will welcome a number of new characters in Justin's absence, as Charlie Evans is expected to take on a larger role as Hunter Davenport, and India Fowler has already been cast as Grace Ivers along with Phillipa Soo as Scarlett. The rest of the season 1 main cast appears to be solidified to return, though more details will be revealed once filming begins later this year.