Off Campus season 2 could bring a major change fans might not appreciate

Just as fans suspected, the premiere of Off Campus on Prime Video proved to be one of the biggest and most talked about new releases of the year so far. It's no surprise since the book series by Elle Kennedy has long been a favorite among the BookTok and sports romance crowd, which has taken on a new life as a mainstream genre for page-to-screen adaptations.

Before Off Campus dropped its first season on Prime Video, the streamer bet big on the series and renewed the second season, which already begins filming this month shortly after the show has taken over the world. The cast and crew have been tight lipped about what to expect from season 2, especially whether the TV show will follow book series order for next season's love story.

While some details about Off Campus season 2 are known, like Garrett and Hannah remaining part of the main cast and Josh Heuston departing after season 1, there's still a lot left to learn. One aspect of the first season fans definitely appreciated was the binge-drop format, which allowed us to watch the all eight episodes without waiting a week between episodes. But could that change for season 2?

Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) in OFF CAMPUS | Photo Credit: Liane Hentscher / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Unfortunately, it's realistically possible that Prime Video could switch up the release strategy for Off Campus season 2 and pivot the show to a weekly release. Nothing has been confirmed by the streaming service just yet, but based on the streamer's history with other new shows shifting gears after becoming big hits, it's in the cards for this particular series to follow suit.

When the superhero drama The Boys premiered in July 2019, the complete eight-episode first season dropped at once. However, the show's four subsequent seasons had a two or three-episode premiere before releasing the season's remaining episodes weekly. The same strategy occurred for fellow romantic teen drama The Summer I Turned Pretty, which released its seven-episode first season as a binge before switching course with weekly releases for seasons 2 and 3.

Clearly, there's a precedent set for Prime Video to give fans every episode of a show's first season all at once, and when these shows have confirmed themselves as global sensations, switch to a traditional weekly format. Whether Off Campus season 2 would have a multi-episode premiere or forged ahead with only one episode per week is likely to be decided by the streamer as well as the creative team.

Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Thomas Kalyn) in OFF CAMPUS | Photo Credit: Jeff Weddell / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Off Campus showrunner Louisa Levy spoke on the Off the Shelf podcast and explained how she and the writers tackled the scripts for the first season to optimize them for the binge-watching model. That entailed focusing on the beginnings and endings of each episode and making sure stories wrap up just enough that a new story is introduced that keeps the viewer pushing "next episode."

Crafting the season to be bingeable certainly worked as most fans can attest. But now that the second season has been completely written before Prime Video can make a decision on how to release the next batch of episodes, it will be interesting to see how or if the writers opted to pen the scripts with the same binge-ability in mind or if they created cliffhangers to keep us hooked weekly.

Either way, Off Campus season 2 will have fans entertained and on the edge of their seats. You can make an argument that the first season could have been released weekly and still worked. But making sure to establish the show as one that people not only want to watch but finish paves the way for a weekly release. As much as fans hate waiting, a weekly release would allow us to savor the season.