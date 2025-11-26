One Piece season 3 adds Shadow and Bone star and more to cast lineup

As One Piece season 3 starts production in Cape Town, there has been some exciting casting news. Not only will we see four guest stars promoted to series regulars, but two new actors have joined the series.

The third season renewal came months before the season 2 release date — which we’re still waiting for! — and now production starting up offers hope that the wait for One Piece season 3 will be much less than the wait for season 2. With cast members being upped to series regulars, it can sort of give away what’s to come, but if you’ve seen the anime, then you should already have an idea, anyway.

One Piece. (L to R) Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Emily Rudd as Nami, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

4 guest stars promoted to series regulars on One Piece season 3

While announcing the production startup, Variety also confirmed that Mikaela Hoover, Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova, and Sendhil Ramamurthy will all be promoted to series regulars. They are playing Chopper, Mr. 0, Miss All Sunday, and Nefartari Cobra, respectively, and all will be introduced in season 2.

The second season is set to see Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail to The Grand Line. It’s been Luffy’s dream from the beginning, making it possible to find the One Piece and become King of the Pirates. Naturally, everyone has laughed at him, but we’re all rooting for him to catch his dream, and now he has a crew (“not a crew”) helping him.

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) DAISY HEAD as GENYA SAFIN in SHADOW AND BONE Cr. DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX © 2021

Shadow and Bone star among new One Piece season 3 cast

Then comes the new casting news from Deadline. As we already know, Cole Escola and Xolo Maridueña have joined the third season as series regulars in important roles. Now Shadow and Bone’s Daisy Head and newer actor Awdo Awdo are joining as Miss Doublefinger and Mr. 1, respectively.

Miss Doublefinger is also known as “Poison Spider” Zala, and she sometimes goes by the alias Paula. She partners with Mr. 1, and the two become antagonists for the Straw Hats. As for Mr. 1, he is a former bounty hunter. The two are major antagonists during the Arabasta Arc of the anime, which gives us an idea of the arcs covered on One Piece season 3.

The trip to The Grand Line is treacherous, and not just due to the waters and the land around them. The Straw Hats will need to deal with far more dangerous enemies than they’ve come across before — and you thought Arlong was a major threat!

One Piece season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, March 10 on Netflix.