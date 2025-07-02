One Tree Hill fan-favorite joins Emily in Paris season 5 as potential love interest

On the heels of finding out that Emily's love life will remain "complicated" in Emily in Paris season 5, there just might be a new suitor entering the ring to stir up some trouble. Last season, Emily broke things off with French chef Gabriel after finally getting together and began dating the handsome Italian businessman Marcello. But could an American enter the mix in season 5?

Emily in Paris season 5 casts Bryan Greenberg

The latest casting announcement for Emily in Paris season 5 revealed that One Tree Hill alum Bryan Greenberg will join the cast in a recurring role as an American living in Paris. That's the only description of his character, who is named Jake. It's ironic since the actor became beloved for play a teen father named Jake in One Tree Hill. He gets to play another character with the same name!

It's not confirmed that he will be playing a love interest, but when it comes to Emily in Paris, it's obvious that he could be a love interest for someone. Whether it's Emily remains to be seen, but it's very likely that Jake could be a new man in her life. Likewise, Greenberg's character could be a love interest for the newly single Mindy or even Sylvie. You never know!

Bryan Greenberg - Los Angeles Premiere Of "Suits LA" | Rodin Eckenroth/GettyImages

In addition to Greenberg, Emily in Paris season 5 has also added French actress Michèle Laroque as Yvette, Sylvie's old friend. "Friend" can always be a relative term to Sylvie, so it will be interesting to see if Sylvie and Yvette are actual friends or if they're more like frenemies. Sylvie will also be rubbing elbows with fellow new recurring player Minnie Driver, who plays the show's first royal.

Emily in Paris season 5 also marks the returns of Paul Forman as Mindy's on-again-off-again boyfriend Nico, seemingly revealing that they might not be as over as we thought. Sylvie's personal life has a returnee, too, in the form of her husband and sometimes love Laurent G, played by Arnaud Binard. Will their marriage stay strong this season or buckle under the pressure of her affair?

As the series gets up there in age (five seasons is relatively a lot for a streaming original comedy!), the endgame will soon need to come into focus. The show will have to decide who Emily ends up with, as that's pretty much the basis of the story, and whether that's Marcello or — gulp — Gabriel, season 5 needs to get us closer to that answer. If anyone can make us jump ship again, it's Greenberg.

Again, it's unclear whether Greenberg's Jake will actually be a love interest for Emily or another character, but the potential is there for the actor to stir up some romantic intrigue. Emily in Paris season 5 remains in production, though the official wrap should arrive sometime this summer. We'll see for ourselves what Jake is up to when the new season makes its premiere later this year.

