Just as cameras started rolling on Emily in Paris season 5, the Netflix series also got its first exciting bit of casting news! An Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award-nominated actress has officially joined the cast of the romantic comedy's upcoming season, and it's a role that's definitely a first for the show! How has there never been a royal character before now?

As revealed by Netflix and exclusively reported by Variety, Minnie Driver will co-star in Emily in Paris season 5 as Princess Jane. The Good Will Hunting and The Riches star plays Sylvie's friend, though if she's an old friend or a recent friend (or even a frenemy), we're not sure yet. All that we know about Princess Jane so far is that she married into a royal family. Ooh la la!

Along with Driver's casting announcement for season 5, we have already gotten a glimpse of her on set in her new royal role. In photos shared by What's on Netflix, Driver shares a scene with Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, which looks like a tense exchange. Princess Jane's mouth is agape in shock! Driver also wears a fluffy pink coat over a white floral dress that would definitely get Emily's approval.

Minnie Driver cast as a princess in Emily in Paris season 5

Emily in Paris couldn't have picked a better or more glamorous actress to play the show's first royal character, who seems to have a significant role in season 5. Well, at least she should have a significant role. Driver's known for her excellent dramatic work, but she's also hilarious in comedies, like her recurring role throughout Will & Grace and her underrated NBC comedy About a Boy.

Following the most recent Emily in Paris cast news, Driver's addition to the series couldn't be more welcome. Last month, Camille Razat was confirmed to have departed the series after four seasons as the pot-stirring character Camille. The actress addressed her departure and seemed to suggest that this isn't the last we've seen of Camille as the door's open for possible future appearances.

In addition to Lily Collins in the titular leading role, the rest of the main cast also returns for season 5, including Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie. Laviscount returns to season 5 as a series regular after Alfie became a recurring character again in season 4.

As previously mentioned, Collins announced on social media earlier this month that production on Emily in Paris season 5 had officially commenced in Rome. The star shared selfies that debut Emily's bold new look for season 5. Filming will continue throughout the summer and return to Paris before wrapping. Netflix has already confirmed that season 5 will be release later this year.

Stay tuned for more Emily in Paris season 5 news and updates from Netflix!