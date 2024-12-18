There's only one episode left in Shrinking's supersized season 2 (When to watch the finale)

I can't believe I'm saying this but the Shrinking season 2 finale is near! The next chapter of the story first came back in October, so it's definitely been with us for a while. But I don't know. It feels like the season went by so quickly! So when is the last episode and when can you start watching?

The Shrinking season 2 finale begins streaming next Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 on Apple TV+. Honestly if I was the streamer, I would have timed this a bit better because so many of us are going to be busy with the holiday and festivities. There could have been a bit more planning here.

However, depening on where you live in the U.S., you might have time to watch it on Christmas Eve due to the release time. Apple TV+ drops episodes at 12 a.m. ET, which is a 11 p.m. CT release time on Tuesday, Dec. 24 or 9 p.m. PT on the west coast. Christmas Eve is also a busy day, but might be a bit slower than the actual day where you can sneak away for half an hour to catch it.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

We don't know what to expect in season 2 episode 12 just yet, but there are a few loose threads still lingering based on today's episode. Jimmy is in a really bad place emotionally with the rift between he and Alice there once again as she continues to stay close to Louis. Gaby and Derek2 have a big fight while her mom is also guilting her about not letting her move in. Plus, Sean is ready to get his own place and Brian and Charlie are going to have a baby.

There's also Paul's declining health. So, lots for the characters to deal with. And because it is a season finale, I'm sure there's going to be one more round of drama and a cliffhanger we can expect. Thankfully at least we know going in that the series has already been renewed for a third season.

You may have noticed that Shrinking season 2 is longer than the first. Season 1 was 10 episodes while the show got an extra two this time around. With all the storylines and emotional plot lines the comedy-drama delved into, I feel like 12 episodes was actually a solid amount to grow the story. And I'm looking forward to what season 3 is going to explore!

