Shrinking season 2 episode 11 sets up what's to come in the finale (Review)
Wow, just when you think you know these characters, even the newer ones, they manage to still surprise us even though we've reached the penultimate episode of Shrinking season 2! This week, each of the characters deals with a dilemma or big change, gearing up for the finale next week. Here's our review of season 2 episode 11, "The Drugs Don't Work," on Apple TV+. SPOILERS BELOW.
Let's start with Alice and Jimmy because these two are my favorite, and I thought we were finally moving in the right direction with them. After learning that her dad told Louis not to speak with her anymore, Alice got really angry at Jimmy. And of course for dramatic purposes, this revelation happened on her birthday.
The two talk about it rather tensely, and Jimmy just does not want to speak with Louis. Alice wants him to help her new friend, just like he helps everyone else. I can kind of understand where Alice is coming from. And if forgiving Louis was helping her deal with her grief, then great. However I do think it's a bit unfair of her to sort of want to force Jimmy to help Louis get out of his sad state, then being mad when he says no.
It's a difficult situation and even though Louis feels horribly guilty and didn't mean to cause the car accident that killed Tia, it's not something easy to get over. Just like she had the time to process and forgive Louis on her own time, Jimmy deserves the same. Plus, it looks like Louis has made some good friends at the coffee shop and is doing much better. So hopefully that continues.
Gaby is dealing with complications of her own when it comes to her mom, who is making her feel guilty for not wanting her to move in. Plus, things take a turn with Derek2 I really didn't see coming. Look, was Gaby wrong in not inviting him to Thanksgiving and pushing him away. Yes. Was his reaction right? Absolutely not. The usually chill and cheerful guy kind of turned into a jerk, and that's a disappointment because I actually like Derek2.
Sean is doing great, which makes my heart so happy. He's in a better headspace thanks to therapy with Paul, the food truck is doing good, he's put the conflict with his dad behind, and even seeing someone. And that would be Paul's doctor, which made me laugh so hard seeing Paul's face when he finds out. He's also ready to move out of Jimmy's place, and our lovable Derek comes to the rescue. Aw, it's going to be bittersweet seeing him leave. But it is a step in the right direction for him.
Speaking of Paul, his tremors are getting worse and the medication isn't lasting as long. It's really sad to see this guy who was just a grouch at first now being one you root for and he's going through something like this. Though I do like the storyline and feel like it's realistic and relatable for those who go through something similar.
Going back to Jimmy, he's not in a good place in this episode of Shrinking season 2. He tries to feel better by helping his patients, which it does a little bit. But you can't run from your problems. I got so nervous when it seemed like he was going to fall back into his old ways. But thankfully he didn't, and calls Paul to have someone to lean on and breaks down, breaking my heart as well.
We did want to end this review on a good note! Brian and Charlie are going to have a baby sooner than they thought! The mother they met with who initially didn't choose them has changed her mind, and they're going to be parents soon. Yay!
Overall Shrinking season 2 episode 11 was a really strong episode. It goes to show that even when things are starting to look better, sometimes life will throw another curveball your way that could set you back. But you lean on those around you for the support you need. And hopefully, that's enough to help you get through it. This was a really strong episode leading us into the finale! Episode grade level: A.
Shrinking season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+. Follow along on Show Snob for weekly reviews of the series!