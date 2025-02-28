Oscar-nominated icon unexpectedly joins growing Euphoria season 3 cast

The good news about Euphoria season 3 just keeps coming! Now that the Emmy Award-winning HBO original teen drama series is in the thick of production, we're continuing to learn who will be joining Zendaya and the rest of the all-star cast in the highly anticipated — and likely final — new season. The latest star to join season 3 is an Academy Award-nominated pop culture icon.

That's right, Sharon Stone has been confirmed to appear in Euphoria season 3, though the capacity of her role and additional details, including her character's name and relevance to the story, haven't been announced yet. Once the news of her casting broke, Stone shared a statement expressing her excitement to working with the "genius" and "thrilling talent" of the series:

“There is little more exciting than going to work with this team of thrilling talent. From the genius of Sam Levinson to the raw sophistication of this profoundly moving cast and tight crew. I am honored to be Euphoric.”

Sharon Stone has joined the cast of #Euphoria Season 3.



“There is little more exciting than going to work with this team of thrilling talent. From the genius of Sam Levinson to the raw sophistication of this profoundly moving cast and tight crew. I am honored to be Euphoric.” pic.twitter.com/b9X6EqLGmW — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) February 27, 2025

While we might not know who Stone will be playing, we can presume, based on the star's past roles and persona, that her character will be someone powerful and potentially formidable. It's the show's latest high-profile casting, perhaps the highest profile cast addition yet.

Stone landed an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 1996 for her role in Casino, for which she won a Golden Globe, and won an Emmy in 2004 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in The Practice. She's best known for her much-talked about role in 1992's Basic Instinct and has most recently appeared on TV in Netflix's Ratched and Max's The Flight Attendant.

Beyond Euphoria's established cast members, HBO recently announced a handful of cast additions, including Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace. Like Stone, the scope and details of their roles haven't been revealed. Chloe Cherry and Martha Kelly have also been promoted to series regulars for the new season.

Even though filming on season 3 finally kicked off at the end of January 2025, basically the beginning of February, the eight-episode season isn't expected to start airing until 2026. A wrap date for season 3 hasn't been revealed, but filming should continue through at least summer. More details are sure to come as the as-yet-unconfirmed final season gets deeper into production.

Keep checking Show Snob for more Euphoria season 3 news and updates!