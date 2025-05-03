Stranger Things season 5 and more popular Netflix shows that still don't have release dates

Netflix is the leading streaming platform, there really is no doubt about that! The streamer has so much good original content, and there's so many shows that we're excited to see back on our screens. And though 2025 has gotten off to a great start so far, there's still so many highly-anticipated Netflix shows whose new seasons we're eagerly waiting for.

Of course one could argue that Stranger Things season 5, aka the final season, is the biggest one that has all the anticipation around it. It's been confirmed that we'll return to Hawkins one last time in 2025, but there's still no confirmed release date, or a release month even.

We're already almost halfway through the year, and still haven't gotten any updates regarding the release date! Not to be dramatic, but Netflix is definitely holding us captive waiting for more announcements. Check out which other shows are on the waiting list and when they've been confirmed to be ready for audiences:

Stranger Things season 5 - 2025

- 2025 The Diplomat season 3 - 2025

- 2025 Emily in Paris season 5 - 2025

- 2025 Monster season 3 -2025

-2025 My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 - 2025

- 2025 The Witcher season 4 - 2025

- 2025 Bridgerton season 4 - 2026

- 2026 Virgin River season 7 - TBD

- TBD The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 - TBD

- TBD Outer Banks season 6 - TBD

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

As you can see above, a majority of the series' including Emily in Paris season 5 and My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, are in the same boat of Stranger Things. We know to expect them this year, we just don't know when exactly. This is honestly a bit frustrating as a fan of many of the productions on this list.

Then we've got Bridgerton season 4 set for next year, and a few that are TBD at the moment. When it comes to the historical romance drama focusing on Benedict and Sophie in 2026, this does make sense. Showrunner Jess Brownell has previously shared that there will be two-year gaps between each season of Bridgerton due to how long it takes to create, film, and conduct post-production. So this one makes sense.

Virgin River season 7 just began filming in March, as well as The Lincoln Lawyer season 4. As for the final season of Outer Banks, production is set to start soon. Given the filming start dates for these shows, it's very likely that we won't get them until 2026. Even though Netflix hasn't confirmed this yet, we can take an educated guess.

Being a television fan requires lots and lots of patience, especially when it comes to Netflix series.' It has become very common to at least wait two years between seasons. As I said, the ones that are currently filming and might not have a confirmed release date yet, I understand. Though Netflix should provide the premiere dates for the many shows already confirmed for 2025. Please, have mercy on us already!