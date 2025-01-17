Outer Banks villain theorizes how JJ could return in season 5

Outer Banks season 4 ended with one of the most shocking deaths on TV in a long time! Now, J. Anthony Crane, who plays Chandler Groff, one of the biggest and baddest villains in Outer Banks, is opening up about Outer Banks season 5 and how one key character could possibly return.

In an interview with The Direct, Crane was asked about if and how Rudy Pankow could return as JJ Maybank in Outer Banks season 5. Crane hinted that a flashback is probably the way that JJ could return. Here's what he told The Direct:

"Maybe there's another scene where we need to have some memory, or something like that tells something that needs to be needed at the time. It's really great to speculate."

At the end of Outer Banks season 4, JJ, who just found the Blue Crown, trades the artifact with his father, Chandler Groff, in exchange for Kiara (Madison Bailey), who Groff was holding at knifepoint. After getting the artifact, Groff stabs JJ. Later, JJ dies, and the Pogues bury his body in the Moroccan desert.

Crane also revealed that he's not part of the decision-making process for Outer Banks season 5. In fact, he finds himself digging for information from those in the know, just like fans of the series would be in his position. Crane also shared that he understands why fans are hoping for JJ to return in some capacity. He told The Direct:

"I mean, I hear what you're saying. I think there's some speculation about it, and people are right to speculate because a story like that ends abruptly."

JJ's death was an abrupt and unexpected ending. After the killing of Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) in season 3, it's clear Jonas and Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, the creators of the series, believe that it's necessary to have some real consequences for these characters. With death surrounding them, it was only a matter of time before one of the Pogues was killed in action.

It makes sense for JJ to return in Outer Banks season 5

Outer Banks. (L to R) Chase Stokes as John B, Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 403 of Outer Banks.

Have we truly seen the last of JJ? For me, I guess it depends on how Outer Banks ends. I'm assuming there will be some moment of reflection for John B (Chase Stokes), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant). JJ's death should loom large over season 5, and it's probably going to act as the catalyst for the Pogues trying to get even once and for all. John B and Sarah have a baby on the way!

It's definitely possible that Pankow could return to Outer Banks as JJ for a flashback or dream sequence. Perhaps, the creators will retcon a memory, as Crane mentions, that fuels these characters and generates some action or choice they have to make. In fact, I think that makes a lot of sense to do that, especially with how quickly fans said goodbye to the character.

Any way you spin it, JJ will be a part of Outer Banks season 5 even if the character is not there, you know? Something like this happening in the story is simply too big to just move on from or ignore. I foresee JJ's death shaping the whole final season.

I know there are some fans hoping for JJ to go full zombie and be resurrected in season 5. There's just no way that is going to happen. No, we didn't see JJ's body, but I don't think we're going to see the Pogues fake JJ's death and have JJ pop up at the end of Outer Banks season 5 alive and well after catching Groff redhanded or something silly like that.

Unfortunately, we're a long way off from finding out what's going to happen in Outer Banks season 5 and if Pankow will return in a flashback or something. Production on Outer Banks season 5 is confirmed to begin in the spring of 2025, likely in April, and will film through the end of the year. That likely means that the final season 6 will be released on Netflix sometime in 2026.