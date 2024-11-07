Outer Banks season 4 episode 10 is the best, and most heartbreaking, yet (An A+ finale review)
Oh my goodness you guys. I don't know what to say right now. I am all up in my feels right now, and unfortunately not in the good way. The Outer Banks season 4 finale is definitely the best one this season, and one of the best in OBX's history. But it's also the most heartbreaking one we've had ever. Let's get into our review of Outer Banks season 4 episode 10, "The Blue Crown." MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW.
Gosh there's so many moments where Groff could have been killed, but this horrible man has nine lives or something. The first is when he got back into the custody of Dalia and her crew. They should have just killed him right then and there. But no. We wait until Morocco and Lightner is beating him up really good. Honestly, he deserved that and so much more. It was fun watching. Does that make me a bad person? I don't know.
Then Rafe comes in and saves him. Like, oh my goodness Rafe. If you were just willing to cooperate a little better with the Pogues then you would have stuck with them and been able to find the Blue Crown and get the dang money you want back so bad. If it wasn't for Rafe, Groff would probably be dead right now. And even though he was left in the well, somehow this conniving bastard gets out. Like, honestly. How?
Man, JJ continued to break my heart and he just was dealt such a bad hand in life. Groff is such a psychopath and the most selfish person I've ever seen. I mean, Big John and Ward were not the best fathers and messed up in their own ways. But at least they cared about their kids. This guy has no feelings towards JJ at all. I just can't. That moment at the well between them though felt like an important scene for JJ. In a way, it was him finding closure and he got what he needed to say off his chest.
I wish it made a difference though. At the end, Groff proved just how frighteningly terrible he is. He's the one who stabs our beloved JJ, and it's all because of him that he's now gone. This is truly the most heartbreaking scene and plot twist we have ever experienced in Outer Banks history. As I'm typing this I still have not full processed what happened and that JJ is actually gone. Can someone hand me some tissues, please? And something to kill Groff with. We don't condone violence here guys, but this man has made us all so angry! Now we know the heartbreaking reason why JJ was sort of the central character of the season. Ugh.
I've been hard on JJ this season with the rash decisions he's made. Though my love for him as a character never faltered. It's the same way his friends see him. No matter how rash he was, JJ was a true friend, smart, kind, and always came through for his fellow Pogues. After everything he's been through, he did sort of get a taste for everything he's wanted - love, friendship, and a home. But he still deserved better after all the hardship and hard work he's put in. Ugh, that just makes the death so much harder to accept.
There were other important developments in the OBX season 4 finale. It seems like Rafe and Sarah may have finally made up, and perhaps Rafe will actually work with his sister, John B, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo in a better way going forward. I mean the Pogues want revenge, as they should, and Rafe is probably going on the treasure hunt/manhunt to get his cut of the Blue Crown which is unfortunately in Groff's hands. Also, if John B and Sarah have a baby boy do you think they'll name him JJ in honor of their dear friend?
Plus, Cleo got her revenge for Captain Terrance with Pope shooting Lightner. Good riddance. And many of Dalia's crew was taken down by the Pogues. Though she's still around and will probably be following Groff to Lisbon as well to get the treasure for this Finch guy. As a side note - I really liked the Moroccan setting and vibes in this episode. Though when the sandstorm was coming through I just had to laugh at the group's luck. I mean, honestly. Every obstacle that could happen, happens to them. Oh my goodness.
Outer Banks season 4 episode 10 was truly a highlight and done so well. Even though it was a long, feature-length finale, it went by so fast. There was so much packed into this episode and it was done in a really successful way. The Pogues were constantly on the run, and the stakes were higher than ever. These are the episodes that are always a favorite of mine and make up the DNA of OBX. The tears are still running as I write this.
It was a huge risk for the writers to go in this direction, and I can't even think about Outer Banks season 5 without JJ in the final season. But this is the reality, and storytelling wise is actually really effective. No matter how heartbreaking it is. I think it's going to be really interesting to see the characters motivated by revenge and the loss of their friend, rather than treasure necessarily if that makes sense. They've been in danger so many times, unfortunately it was bound to catch up with them eventually. Ok, I'm going to go off and continue to cry now. Episode grade level: A+!
Be sure to check out all of our Outer Banks season 4 recaps and reviews. The full season is now streaming on Netflix.