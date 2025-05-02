Outlander: Blood of My Blood will feature an iconic element from original series

The anticipation for Outlander: Blood of My Blood continues to grow with each passing day, and we'll definitely take any teases that come our way. Thankfully, Starz has been feeding us with updates consistently, and the latest one definitely has us excited. This has to do with the more spiritual and mystical aspect of Outlander that we love so much.

The druid dance has become an iconic part of the series. After all, it's how Claire's journey through the Stones began in the very first episode. Plus, the dancers are a part of the historical drama's intro too. Well, it seems Blood of My Blood will have its own version of this important aspect.

If you head over to the official Outlander Instagram page, there's some intriguing images of dancers going through a similar ritual. The caption reveals that this is the Beltane celebrations taking place. The event marks the beginning of summer and these were put on to encourage the growth and success of cattle and crops.

Like Samhain, which we saw the eve of in Outlander season 1 with Claire and Frank, it's believed that the veil between worlds is thinner during this time, which means communicating with spirits is made easier. I mean, at the end of the day this is a time-travel show. Even though I don't expect us to see Jamie or Claire's parents travel through the Stones, is it possible someone else will that would effect the story? Perhaps.

The images also reveal Highlanders watching the performance. So this may be something the MacKenzies put on at Castle Leoch. If I had to take a guess, a version of these Beltane celebrations will also be in the intro of Blood of My Blood, and that would truly be great. Seeing the druids accompanied by the mystical music, you immediately associate those elements with Outlander. So this would be a smart move on the creative team's end. It certainly gives me all the feels.

The prequel series is set to premiere Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on the Starz channel, and will also stream on the Starz app. There's a total of 10 episodes that will be centered on two love stories - Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) in the Scottish Highlands as well as Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) during World War I in England.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we continue to bring you updates and news about Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz!