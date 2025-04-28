The most mysterious Outlander character has confirmed their season 8 return

Outlander season 7 part 2 ended on a very surprising note that I honestly still don't know how to feel about. In season 7 episode 16, "A Hundred Thousand Angels," the writers allude to the fact that Jamie and Claire's stillborn daughter from season 2, Faith, may have actually lived. And she went on to have two daughters we met last season, Jane and Fanny. Just like in season 2, Claire and Faith were interconnected with a certain mysterious character that has confirmed he'll come back in season 8.

Master Raymond is the one who came in and saved Claire's life after she'd given birth, helping her deliver the placenta. He had ominously told her then that they would see each other again. It's been a long time since then, but then the elusive character popped back up in the season 7 finale when Claire was between life and death for another time. Now whether she was dreaming or imagining Master Raymond, or he was really there, we don't know. Though showrunner Matthew B. Roberts has assured us fans that we will get answers to the Faith plot twist in Outlander season 8. We better as it's the last season!

Master Raymond comes back in Outlander season 8

Master Raymond goes on to ask Claire for forgiveness for something she'll know about someday. There's so many questions we have here! With all of this, it's not a surprise that Master Raymond would appear again in season 8. And he actually will! The actor who plays the curious character, Dominique Pinon shared the news in a recent French interview with Télé-Loisirs. Here's the translation of what he said:

"They called me again this year to make another reappearance. I don't think you'll get the explanation. It's another mysterious reappearance, but not with Claire's character."

So it sounds like we aren't going to get 100% explanation as to his appearance, but he is going to interact with another character. Just not Claire this time which is another interesting point. Perhaps he'll interact with Fanny. Or, if Faith really did live on, perhaps there's a flashback scene to explain what in the world is going on. Because I am very confused right now!

Outlander book author Diana Gabaldon has written a short story about the character that goes into more detail about who he really is. And perhaps it sheds some light into what's going on, even though the series has chosen to diverge from the book storyline here. Though as a show-only fan at the moment, I can't tell you what Master Raymond may be hiding. It raises many intriguing questions and possibilities for the storyline going into the final season. That has be both nervous and excited but I'm going to have faith, pun intended, that the writers know what they're doing.

