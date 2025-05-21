Outlander: Blood of My Blood gets back to 'our origins and our roots' teases EP

As summer nears, that also means we're getting closer to the debut of Outlander: Blood of My Blood! The prequel to the original show that's all about Jamie and Claire's love story arrives Aug. 8, 2025 on Starz, and we absolutely cannot wait! Though I love Outlander, which comes to an end with season 8's still undisclosed release date, I have missed the setting of the story being in Scotland. Turns out, we're not the only ones.

When the flagship series first started, it all took place in the majestic Scotland. There's just something so special about the country and the Highlands that draws you in. It's like it takes a life of its own, and is part of the tale just as much as Jamie and Claire are. Though throughout the seasons, our favorite couple has gone to Paris, been separated by time, and then eventually make a home at Frasers Ridge in America.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz

Outlander: Blood of My Blood journeys back to Scotland

That first season still sticks with us, and even the Scottish characters we met. Thankfully because Blood of My Blood will take us back in time when Jamie and Claire's parents were young, as well as other familiar characters, that does mean Scotland takes center stage once again with Brian and Ellen's love story! Here's what executive producer Maril Davis told Entertainment Weekly:

"We weren't in Scotland as much as we'd like towards the end [of Outlander]. Coming back to this, the darker stone of Castle Leoch, getting back to our origins and our roots is so exciting."

It is exciting, and it's definitely one of the main reasons I'm personally really looking forward to watching the prequel series. We've met an older Brian, though we haven't seen him in his younger years. And Jamie's mother Ellen has only been mentioned. As for the other clan characters, there's plenty of familiar ones whose stories tie into all of this.

Courtesy: Starz

Of course we'll be seeing the head of Clan MacKenzie, Colum, as well as his brother Dougal who we love to hate. There's also Murtagh, Mrs. Fitz, Jocasta, and even Brian's slimy father Lord Lovat. That's what's so great about being back in Scotland. We get to see elements we were introduced to in Outlander season 1, and also get a deeper look into who these characters are. I definitely miss seeing tartans and kilts everywhere! Here's what showrunner Matthew Roberts said to EW:

"One of the things we wanted to explore on Blood of My Blood is not only the family dynamics, but the clan dynamics. How the intrigue and the political backstabbing created the environment that creates Jamie Fraser and what he was born to."

Colum grew to be a wise leader who was good at keeping the balance between the clans. Was he always like this, or is that a skill he hones as the years go by? And Lord Lovat is not going to be an easy person to deal with either as he works to "pull strings in his favor," per EW. Will that affect Brian and Ellen's forbidden romance-esque sort of journey? We'll have to wait and see!

Of course while it's exciting to go back to the Highlands, we can't forget about Claire's parents and their epic love story to come as well. Henry and Julia will have their own hurdles to overcome during the intense time of World War I, and even perhaps PTSD from it afterwards as well. Though hopefully we'll see that no matter what the world throws at them, these two couples will get through it all together. I can't wait!

Outlander: Blood of My Blood premieres Aug. 8, 2025 on Starz.