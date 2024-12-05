Outlander season 7 episode 11 preview: Jamie isn't really dead, right?
Last week's episode of Outlander season 7 knew just how to tear our hearts in two, and we're definitely still recovering. I mean, Jamie isn't really dead. There's no way! But, it's very much a reality for Claire right now and she's in trouble. And apparently she needs Lord John's help to get out of it. Which we'll see in this week's episode.
Outlander season 7 episode 11, "A Hundredweight of Stones," comes out Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 on Starz. If you haven't been staying up to watch at 12 a.m. ET when the episode drops on the Starz app, I think this time you'll want to see the aftermath of everything that happened in episode 10. If not and you have better self control than me, the episode airs at 8 p.m. ET on the Starz channel. Here's a breakdown of the release times:
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 6
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 5
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 5
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursday, Dec. 5
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 6
- West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 6
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 6
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Friday, Dec. 6
What to expect from Outlander season 7 episode 11
Obviously, Claire is still grieving as she believes Jamie is dead. I'm afraid this is the separation Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe teased would be coming in Outlander season 7 part 2. Though we do know that they're reuniting and this has to be some kind of misunderstanding.
Because Jamie is in the promotional images from later in the season, and the actor himself is in the rest of the season and the final one, season 8. So what comes next? Here's the official synopsis and preview video to give us an idea:
"Claire turns to John Grey for comfort as they process difficult news. Ian and Rachel discuss
their love and their future. Brianna confronts an intruder at Lallybroch."
Hmm, what does "Claire turns to John Grey for comfort" mean exactly? Jamie is very important to both of them. And these are the two people who are in love in with him. So I guess they can comfort each other. But what does that mean because I don't like the sound of it. Hmm, hmm, hmm. Do Lord John and Claire really get married? I feel like they are. Jamie will not be happy.
Young Ian and Rachel are two cuties that I love so I'm happy to see them in such a good place. And we're finally getting back to Brianna's storyline! Since the historical drama came back, we haven't seen much of Bree. So I'm interested to know what the focus of her story is.
Especially now that we know Roger ended up in the wrong time, maybe ending up reuniting with his father who went missing and might be a time traveler. Man, so much happens in this show! Check out some more images from the episode below.
Outlander season 7 episode 11 will be released Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 on Starz. Be sure to check out our Outlander page for interviews with the cast, reviews, and more!