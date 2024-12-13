Outlander season 7 episode 12 digs into the deep emotional states of the characters (Review)
The newest episode of Outlander season 7 is certainly a doozy and there's lots to unpack here when it comes to the emotions and emotional states of the main characters. In last week's episode, Lord John Grey and Claire became acquainted in bed let's just say, Jamie turns out to be alive which we all knew was going to happen, and William learns the truth about who his biological father is.
In Outlander season 7 episode 12, "Carnal Knowledge," we get the aftermath of all three of these big plot points. Here's our review of the newest episode on Starz. As a reminder, I'm a show-only fan so my views reflect that. SPOILERS BELOW.
Let's start with John Grey and Jamie's showdown of sorts. Oh my goodness. David Berry is just such an amazing actor. We are so lucky he plays and embodies Lord John so well. The way he sort of preps himself to tell Jamie the truth. "I've had carnal knowledge of your wife." The phrasing had me laughing, but it's really the most appropriate way to say it.
It's funny when Jamie doesn't believe John at first. Like, I understand why he didn't believe it knowing Lord John's interest in men and not thinking Claire would do something like that. But also, Jamie. Who would joke about something like this lol. Poor Lord John gets a horrible beating. We all know what Jamie Fraser is capable of. And some of that uncontrolled fury we haven't seen in years comes out.
At the same time of this interaction, William goes to Claire and tries to process the news of his parentage. He tries to listen but is too angry to and makes judgements without knowing everything. Look, he has a right to be mad at everyone lying to him. But buddy, you need to calm down. However, that's hard to do with the Fraser fire in him. I like the transition of William punching the mirror, which then cuts to Jamie throwing another punch at Lord John. Like father, like son, indeed.
The rebels pop up and get all up in Jamie and Lord John's business. And Jamie lets them take his friend away. Jamie, did we not learn from season 4 when you let the Native Americans take Roger? And this time it's even worse because this is your friend! Jealousy is blinding him though. Ugh, it's so sad to see them like this and you can tell Lord John lashes out in his way. I think it's because he feels so guilty that he thinks he deserves the punches if that makes sense. He goads Jamie but doesn't fight him back.
Speaking of another similarity between Jamie and William, the Earl of Ellesmere really did not need more bad news on his end. Though he gets it at what could possibly be the worst time. He runs into Rachel and Young Ian and learns they're engaged. The two tried to get married the Quaker way but were rejected. Aw. I'm sure they'll find a way to be married. William of course has strong feelings for Rachel and doesn't take it very well.
He lashes out at Young Ian and our favorite Mohawk warrior will not have anyone talk bad about his uncle Jamie. Even if that's his own son, thank you very much. Just like his Scottish father, William has officers take Young Ian away. Why is this the Fraser boys' only solution? Also all the punches being thrown between the men of the series this episode. Pull it together, guys.
William is just spiraling and even kisses Rachel. Woah! He needs to calm down and actually finds a little bit of peace with Jane at the brothel. Is this going to become a thing? I don't know, I kind of like her. What's sweet in this moment is William holding on to his honor, as that's the only thing he feels like he has left. And that true sense of honor comes from both his fathers.
Now on to Claire and Jamie, which is really what were waiting for the whole time in Outlander season 7 episode 12. They don't talk until 43 minutes in. It kind of annoyed me the writers made us wait so long. But alrighty, here we are. When asking what happened, Jamie questions Claire in not the best way. And even though he's the King of Men, he doesn't always act like it. He does eventually listen to what Claire has to say and comes to a sort of understanding and forgiveness of it.
However, I don't think this is over between the two of them. Something big like this happening isn't so easily fixed. However, Claire thought he was dead and he's been away from his wife for a long time. They can talk later, it's time for them to have some more carnal knowledge of each other.
I thought it was interesting how Jamie and Claire's love scene was intercut with Lord John running away from the rebels after he learns that they plan to hang him, and Denzell Hunter is a real one and helps him escape. Poor Lord John has honestly only gotten in trouble and a headache from the Frasers. Let's be real. Like, while our favorite couple is happy and dandy, this guy is about to get shot. They really should have checked in on him first.
Outlander season 7 episode 12 did a great job of hitting those emotional beats, even though there was a lot fist fighting in this one. We really get into the characters' psyches, learn what they're thinking is, and where each of their headspace is at. There's lots of complicated emotions at play, and all of the actors portray them so well. We're truly lucky to have such an amazing cast. I think the pacing of the episode worked and Jamie and Claire's conversation was given the proper time it needed as well. Episode grade level: B.
Outlander season 7 part 2 releases new episodes Fridays on Starz.