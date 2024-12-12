Outlander season 7 episode 12 preview: Will Jamie learn Claire and Lord John's secret?
Wow. It's been a week and I feel like I'm still processing what happened in Outlander season 7 episode 11. It was a huge shocker, which Caitríona Balfe tells us about here. And of course, now there's going to be the aftermath to deal with it all. Is that going to happen in this week's episode? When can you tune in?
Outlander season 7 episode 12, "Carnal Knowledge," premieres Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 on Starz. I for one am going to start watching right at 12 a.m. ET when the episode is released on streaming through the app. Because boy, what a cliffhanger we were left with last week. Don't forget that William now knows Jamie is his biological father as well.
However if you don't have access to the app or have better patience than me, there's also the option to watch the new episode on the Starz channel at 8 p.m. ET. Whatever you choose, we've got a breakdown of the release times below.
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 13
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 12
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec.12
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursday, Dec. 12
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 13
- West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 13
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 13
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Friday, Dec. 13
I mean, just going off of the title of Outlander season 7 episode 12 alone, I think Jamie is going to learn the truth. Honestly, even though it's going to be really hard to share. I don't see Claire holding on to that secret for long. That's just not what this couple does. It could also be Lord John who reveals it first. This is the man he loves and a dear friend. Check out what the synopsis and promo tell us below:
"Lord John Grey is put in a precarious position. William struggles to understand a surprising revelation."
Um, yeah. I don't think things are going to look too great for our beloved Lord John. And how mad is Jamie going to be at Claire? Yes, she thought he was dead. But, still. It's going to be a really tough thing to hear. Of course there's also William who is clearly lashing out. His whole life has been turned upside down and he's going to be going through a tough time as well. Be sure to check out more promotional images below, which feature a not so happy Jamie and William visiting a brothel I think.
