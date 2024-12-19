Outlander season 7 episode 13 preview: When to watch, what's coming up next, and more

Oh, Outlander. This show has taken us on a rollercoaster ride of emotions ever since it first started. So I don't know why I still get surprised when the historical drama manages to shock me. After learning the truth about Lord John and Claire sleeping together in last week's episode and William's Fraser spiral, what could be coming up next? Well, let's find out!

But first, you've got to know the details on how to tune in to Outlander season 7 episode 13, "Hello, Goodbye." The new episode makes its debut Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 on the Starz app and Starz channel. However, episodes aren't released at the same time on streaming and television so there's different release times to be aware of. And actually, technically, different release days because of time zone differences. Don't worry, we break it all down for you below:

Starz app

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Friday , Dec. 20

, Dec. 20 West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursday , Dec. 19

, Dec. 19 Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursday , Dec.19

, Dec.19 Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursday , Dec. 19

Starz linear channel on TV

East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 20

West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 20

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 20

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Friday, Dec. 20

Thanks to the synopsis, promo video, and promotional images, there's a lot for us to look at even though of course the show is not giving everything away. Even though in the past I honestly haven't been a huge fan of Bree and Roger's story, I'm really looking forward to seeing Brianna in the new episode.

She is so badass, first knocking Rob Cameron out in episode 11. And now, she's got him tied up and demanding answers as to where Jemmy is. You go, girl! Look, we don't condone violence here. But this is a mother looking for her son. She needs answers. Check out the synopsis of the episode below:

"Brianna works to thwart a treacherous plan that endangers her family. A surprise encounter

brings new understanding to Roger’s journey in the past. Ian and Rachel take a big step in their

relationship – as the Revolutionary War rears its head once again."

We're back to the three timelines in the story. Now we can assume that the "treacherous plan" Brianna is working to stop has to do with Rob Cameron. I'm thinking perhaps Roger might finally find his father, if he really is in the time he and Buck have travelled to. Ooh, now Young Ian and Rachel. I mean, things look to be heating up between the two in the promo. Rachel's bonnet has come off, so I'm guessing that means business? Check it out below!

Now on to Jamie and Claire. They're not featured in the promotional material much, but I'm sure that they're in Outlander season 7 episode 13 plenty. Don't you guys worry! The main takeaway is Jamie saying "John can take care of himself." Um, yes. But, you also just threw him into the unknown Jamie.

Now, look. Did John and Claire make a mistake. Yes, for sure. But that doesn't mean you just ignore all the years of friendship between you. Plus, Lord John has done so much for this couple over the years that's been a danger and risk to himself. And as much as we love the Frasers, they can be a headache. And John helped them through any hardships he could. So, he deserves some more credit. Poor guy.

A nice surprise in the promotional images is the fact that Fiona pops up again in this episode! Each time, she's proven how helpful she is in the little time we've seen her onscreen. I wonder what Bree needs from her. We'll find out soon. Check out the photo and some more below.

Outlander season 7 episode 13 will be released Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 on Starz. Be sure to check out our Outlander page for interviews with the cast, reviews, and more!