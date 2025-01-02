Outlander season 7 episode 15 watch guide (Synopsis, release date, more)

Can someone please tell me how we've already reached the penultimate episode of Outlander season 7? Seriously, where did the time go? I'm not ready to go through Droughtlander again. I mean, thankfully it's not this week, though it is coming soon. However, let's focus on the latest episode of our favorite show on Starz.

Outlander season 7 episode 15, "Written in My Own Heart's Blood," premieres Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app and 8 p.m. ET broadcast on the Starz channel. If the title of the episode sounds familiar, it is. And that's because this is the name of Book 8 in the Outlander book series by Diana Gabaldon. I love the nod to the novel, which this season is based on (along with parts of Book 7). Find the full watch details below:

Starz app

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Friday , Jan. 3

, Jan. 3 West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursday , Jan. 2

, Jan. 2 Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursday , Jan. 2

, Jan. 2 Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursday , Jan. 2

Starz linear channel on TV

East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 3

West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 3

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 3

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Friday, Jan. 3

Courtesy: Starz

Speaking of the author, Gabaldon wrote last week's episode which saw many historical figures at the Frasers' dinner table. Jamie officially begins his duties as general, they learn that William is in danger, and Bree decides it might be time to join Roger and Buck in the past. So in Outlander season 7 episode 15, we're going to see these plot lines continue. We shared the official synopsis below:

"Claire is in danger as the American Revolution reaches the pivotal Battle of Monmouth. Lord John Grey and Ian race to save William. Brianna makes an important decision."

Oh, interesting. Why is Claire in danger? Jamie is an important general now on the American side. Could the British soldiers be trying to use her against him somehow? As mentioned above, by the end of episode 14 we learned that William is being used to blackmail John and Hal. While Jamie couldn't go after his son, Lord John and Young Ian could. And that's what we'll see.

I'm wondering if Brianna is perhaps going to try and leave a letter or note to Roger, just the way she and her parents have sort of been communicating. That would be one way to try and figure out where he and Buck ended up. Because right now, there's no way of knowing. This will definitely be interesting to see.

With this being the penultimate episode, I'm sure the story and drama are going to be ramped up high to set up what's to come in the finale. As if that could happen more, but this is Outlander. No matter how far the drama goes, somehow the show is able to continue to push it further.

In our interview with Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe earlier this year, the actress shared that episodes 15 and 16 are "amazing, and they're going to be quite intense as well." So be ready! As we wait, check out some more promotional images from the episode below!

Courtesy: Starz

Courtesy: Starz

Courtesy: Starz

Outlander season 7 episode 15 will be released Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 on Starz. Be sure to check out our Outlander page for interviews with the cast, reviews, and more!