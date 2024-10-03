Here are the episode titles of Outlander season 7 part 2 (And what they could mean)
There's a little over a month and half until Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres on Starz, and I absolutely can't wait! I'm eagerly counting down the days, and looking forward to where the story goes next. The historical drama is always so great at giving us the unexpected and leaving us with intriguing cliffhangers. And that's what happened at the end of season 7 part 1.
Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian have finally made it back to Scotland after being away for years and years. It's going to be so good to see the Highlands once again! I'm emotional just thinking about it. The MacKenzies are in a very tough spot with Jemmy kidnapped by Rob Cameron and Bree and Roger now separated as he decides to go through the Stones after his son with Buck MacKenzie in tow.
To get us even more hyped about Outlander season 7B, the show's Instagram revealed the episode titles for the back half of the seventh season. We shared them all below:
- Season 7 episode 9: "Unfinished Business"
- Season 7 episode 10: "Brotherly Love"
- Season 7 episode 11: "A Hundredweight of Stones"
- Season 7 episode 12: "Carnal Knowledge"
- Season 7 episode 13: "Hello, Goodbye"
- Season 7 episode 14: "Ye Dinna Get Used To It"
- Season 7 episode 15: "Written In My Own Hearts Blood"
- Season 7 episode 16: "A Hundred Thousand Angels"
Alright, so let's get into what these episode titles could mean for what's to come next in the story. I think Outlander season 7 episode 9, "Unfinished Business," and "Brotherly Love" have to do with the Fraser family. While it's going to be a great reunion between Jamie, his sister Jenny, and his brother-in-law and best friend Ian, that doesn't mean it's all going to go off without a hitch as they have now made their way back home.
Young Ian has come back very changed, and Jamie's one of the reasons he stayed behind in America. The parents might not be too happy with Jamie. And there's already some tension still left between Jenny and Claire when she was gone for 20 years. Despite this, we know how close Jamie and Ian are. And the older Murray is more level-headed than the hot-headed Frasers. So I think the following episode titled "Brotherly Love" is centered around Jamie and Ian.
Up next in the Outlander season 7 part 2 episodes is episode 11, "A Hundredweight of Stones." Here I think we're going to jump into the time-travel adventures of Roger and Buck. If I had to take a guess, the two won't be able to find Jemmy so easily. Perhaps there's going to be some detours? It's been teased that Geilis and Dougal are going to pop up again in what is most likely the past when they were together. I think we'll see that in this episode.
"Hello, Goodbye" is episode 13, and I'm nervous this is the one where Claire and Jamie will be separated. Caitríona Balfe herself teased that Claire will be called back to America as someone needs medical attention, while Jamie stays in Scotland. From the past six and a half seasons of Outlander, we know that nothing good ever comes from our favorite couple being apart. This really shouldn't happen!
Finally, the titles of the last two episodes of Outlander season 7 have me intrigued. And I know that they're going to be so good and leave us with a major cliffhanger. Because as I said earlier, that's what the Starz series knows how to do best! Gah, I'm so nervous thinking about it already. Episode 15 of season 7B is "Written In My Own Hearts Blood," which is the title of the eighth book in the Outlander book series by author Diana Gabaldon. The writers combined books 7 and 8 to create the story of the seventh season.
And "A Hundred Thousand Angels" is the finale. I don't know what this could be referring to. But as I said, I know we're going to be left on a tough cliffhanger. And I bet it's going to be emotional and give us all the feels. Are you ready?
The romance drama has been renewed for an eighth and final season, which has just finished filming. There's also a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, that is coming our way in 2025.
Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 on Starz.