Outlander season 7 part 2 won’t hit Netflix for a very long time

As Outlander fans know all too well, it seems like we're always in the midst of a Droughtlander. Even though the prequel series Blood of My Blood is currently airing on Starz, the beloved original series won't return for its final season until sometime in 2026. Thankfully, there's a way to get a little Claire and Jamie fix right now thanks to the most recent season making its way to Netflix.

Outlander season 7 made its debut on Netflix in the United States on Monday, Aug. 11 with eight new episodes becoming available for fans to rewatch or binge-watch for the first time. However, because the seventh season was split into two parts featuring eight episodes each, the streaming debut didn't arrive with the complete set of 16 episodes. We will be waiting for quite some time.

The rest of Outlander season 7 will be on Netflix in 2027

Unfortunately, the release pattern for Outlander on Netflix in the United States dictates that season 7 part 2 will begin streaming on Jan. 17, 2027. That's a very long wait for the rest of the penultimate season, especially if you only watch the show on Netflix and already finished watching season 7 part 1. But there's a perfectly understandable reason why we'll be waiting this long.

Outlander season 7 | Courtesy: Starz

While it's not the most convenient arrangement for fans, new seasons of Outlander are added to Netflix in the United States two years after their season finales air on Starz. For example, Outlander season 7 part 1 wrapped its airing on Starz on Aug. 11, 2023 and eventually came to Netflix US on Aug. 11, 2025 like clockwork. That's how we already know the season 7 part 2 streaming date, because the second half of season 7 ended on Jan. 17, 2025.

It's particularly frustrating for fans since Outlander season 8 will more than likely have already come and gone by the time season 7 part 2 hits Netflix. The final season has been confirmed to contain 10 episodes and will premiere on Starz sometime in 2026 without being split into two parts. Filming already wrapped in September 2024, which means season 8 should debut in early 2026.

There's even worse news for the Netflix streaming release date for the final season. Since the season will premiere and end in 2026, fans will be kept waiting to watch the final episodes on Netflix until sometime in 2028. We'll know the exact streaming release date for season 8 when Starz announces the date for the series finale, but just know we'll be waiting for two years to binge-watch.

Of course, there are other ways to watch Outlander, including home video releases as well as a streaming subscription to Starz, which might be the best way to stay up to date with the show without having to wait multiple years for new episodes. Maybe something will change with the release schedule before season 8, but don't count on anything but a Droughtlander.

Outlander season 7 part 2 will release on Netflix US on Jan. 17, 2027.

