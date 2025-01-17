There's some bittersweet news about Outlander season 8

The Outlander season 7 finale left us on a very interesting, but a little bit of a confusing, cliffhanger! (Here's a list of questions we're left with!) It's possible that [SPOILER] - Faith lived and had two daughters, and those two girls are Jane and Fanny. I know, what!? I mean, there's no way the show will end there, right? Is there going to be a season 8?

Well, there is indeed an Outlander season 8, though it comes with some bittersweet news. This will be the historical drama's final season. That means after all this time, we're going to say goodbye to our beloved Jamie and Claire, and this wonderful world we've been in since 2014. Goodbyes and endings are always hard, but everything great must come to an end. And as Jamie says, nothing is lost. Only changed.

In case you don't know yet, filming on the eighth and final season began in March 2024, and the cast and crew have officially wrapped production as of September of that year. Yup, season 8 is all filmed and done! The final season will be a total of 10 episodes on Starz to wrap up the epic and iconic story. It's an emotional time, and the show's official Instagram account shared the news with a bunch of great photos of the cast.

When might Outlander season 8 come out?

Starz has not shared a release date yet. Though with the prequel series about Jamie and Claire's parents, Outlander: Blood of My Blood coming sometime in summer 2025, I doubt the network is going to give us season 8 before it, or even potentially this year. It's probably going to be kept until 2026, or at the very least the end of 2025. Starz isn't going to let go of its biggest show so quickly!

The series also needs to complete post-production, which can take a lot of time and be tedious. Surprisingly, there's a good amount of CGI used to add dimension and additional buildings in the towns they film in, and edit anything modern that may be around while they were filming.

Imagine all the work and footage they have to go through to do that. So it's still going to be a while. Well, even though Droughtlander is difficult and it's never fun to wait for another season, honestly I can for this one. I'm not ready to say goodbye. They can take all the time they need for now!

Courtesy: Starz

More of what we know about the final season so far

Outlander season 8 will see the return of Fergus and Marsali, which I'm so excited about! If Jamie and Claire do indeed end up going back to Frasers Ridge, then we're probably also going to see Lizzie and Beardsley twins again as well. The final season also features three new cast members.

Kieran Bew plays Captain Charles Cunningham, a retired British soldier, while Frances Tomelty takes on the role of his mom, Elspeth Cunningham. There's also a new addition to the Grey family, Carla Woodcock as Amaranthus Grey.

This last chapter of the story is adapting author Diana Gabaldon's ninth novel, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. So far, her plan is to end the book series with Book 10, which she's currently working on. However, don't expect her ending and the Outlander ending to be the same. The writers have come up with their own, with her blessing, as not to spoil the author's plans.

Stream episodes from the seven seasons of Outlander on Starz, and stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Outlander season 8, aka the final season!