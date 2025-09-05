Peacemaker season 2, episode 3 recap: More deceased characters return

After choosing to stay in the alternate world, Chris wakes up there to his brother, Keith, taking care of him. It’s a strange start to the episode, but it is also just the start of revelations in Peacemaker season 2, episode 3.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Peacemaker season 2, episode 3.

At the end of Peacemaker season 2, episode 2, a drunken Chris headed to the alternate world and texted Harcourt. He then passed out in the bed of his now-dead counterpart, and wakes up in this episode with his brother worried about him.

It’s clear that while this world seems perfect, it’s anything but. Alter-Chris seems to have a pill popping problem, and maybe that’s the reason his relationship with Alter-Harcourt, who prefers to go by the name Emilia, ended.

Robert Patrick in Peacemaker season 2 episode 3. Photograph by Curtis Bonds Baker/HBO Max.

Chris learns others are alive in Peacemaker season 2, episode 3

Chris learns that there are more people alive in this alternate world, and one of them could be a problem. Rick Flagg Jr. is alive, and he happens to be dating Emilia right now. That’s going to stop Chris from being with her for now, but maybe the knowledge that he needs to work on himself is going to help with that problem.

Chris does tell Emilia that he wants to be a better person, and this has her interested. It’s clear that she has feelings for him, but Alter-Chris’ issues have been a major stumbling block for them. However, it’s all based on a lie, as this isn’t the Chris she actually knows.

John Cena in Peacemaker season 2. Photograph by Jessica Miglio/HBO Max

Peacemaker is a hero in this dimension

Another change is that Peacemaker is considered a hero. People actually like him, and the police don’t stop him when he tries to help innocent civilians. In fact, he and Emilia are able to take action quickly to save a bunch of people when a terrorist group known as the Sons of Liberty attempt to blow up a building.

Chris and Emilia aren’t alone, with Keith also stepping in to help. They’re all a team, and they work that way. It’s not surprising that Chris really is considering staying in this world. Considering how much he wants to be a hero in the eyes of the people, he probably should stay here. However, how are people going to react when they learn that he killed his counterpart?

Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez, Steve Agee in Peacemaker season 2 episode 3. Photograph by Curtis Bonds Baker/HBO Max.

Harcourt’s past comes out in Peacemaker

While all this is going on, the rest of the group wake up in Harcourt’s place and just hang out. Chase tries to show off his knowledge about spiders (again, having zero knowledge at all), and Harcourt takes the time to share her history with A.R.G.U.S. and her mixed feelings for Chris.

In this world, she slept with Rick Flagg Jr. before The Suicide Squad, and when Chris killed him, she had some mixed feelings about it. She can’t allow a relationship to happen with him because she hasn’t forgiven him for that. It’s a complicated mess, and if Chris heard all of this, then it would give him another reason to stay in the alternate world.

The only thing that really goes on in this world is how A.R.G.U.S. is working on taking Chris down, and they’re going through Economus. Some are sure that he tipped Chris off about the attack on the house, while others are sure that Economus just took advantage of Fleury’s bird blindness. Whatever it is, Economus is about ot find himself in hot water.

Steve Agee and Freddie Stroma in Peacemaker season 2. (Photograph by Curtis Bonds Baker/HBO Max)

Peacemaker season 2, episode 3 wraps with Chris returning home, only to find A.R.G.U.S. there. It’s time for another fight, but we’ll need to wait an episode to see how it all turns out. With Red St. Wild now hired to take down Eagly, since he’s an eagle hunter, things aren’t looking good for either of them.

One thing I will say is that Peacemaker continues to combine James Gunn’s movie world into this series, which isn’t that surprising, and it does make sense with so many crossover characters so far ad talks of those characters appearing in other DCU movies. The mentions haven’t taken over the story, either, just helping to set up the connections and continuity.

Peacemaker airs on Thursdays on HBO Max.