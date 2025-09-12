Peacemaker season 2, episode 4 recap: The origins of the interdimensional portal

We finally get some details about the interdimensional portal in Peacemaker season 2, episode 4, and it looks like Auggie is the smartest man in the room. In a way, that’s not surprising when we know what he built for Chris in this world we’ve come to know.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Peacemaker season 2, episode 4

While the episode focused on the creation of the Quantum Unfolding Storage Unit, we also got a little more focus on how Economus is being pulled away from his friends due to A.R.G.U.S. Then there’s how Chris has to start being honest about what’s going on, and how he’s slowly making a choice to remain in the alternate world.

John Cena in Peacemaker season 2. Photograph by Jessica Miglio/HBO Max

How the interdimensional portal was created in Peacemaker season 2, episode 4

The episode takes us back to the past in the alternate world. We see a young Chris with a younger Auggie and young Keith out hunting for deer. They don’t shoot down deer, though. Instead, they shoot down an alien creature, and despite Chris not wanting his father to kill the creature, he does.

In the alien’s pocket is a briefcase key that opens up worlds to other dimensions. And now, the Quantum Unfolding Storage Unit makes a lot more sense, especially with why there were other alien species in there at one point. Little did Auggie likely realize but it also opens doors to alternate versions of his own world.

However, what this does offer is a look at how smart Auggie is. We already knew our Auggie was a smart man, creating Chris’ Peacemaker helmets. Alter-Auggie just gives us another look at those smarts.

Nhut Le, Michael Rooker in Peacemaker season 2 episode 4. Photograph by Jessica Miglio/HBO Max.

A.R.G.U.S. moves in on Peacemaker

At the end of Peacemaker season 2, episode 3, A.R.G.U.S. stepped up efforts to take Chris into custody. They also wanted to take down Eagly, because of how Eagly took out so many agents. Honestly, that bird was just defending his home, and I don’t blame him for attacking.

However, A.R.G.U.S. seems to underestimate Economus, who the company wants to pull away from Chris. Well, after arguing with Judomaster, Economus creates enough of a distraction to send a secret warning to Chris. It’s a bit of a jumbled message, but Chris understands it and is able to get Eagly out of the house in time before the team crashes into the house.

Judomaster follows Chris and Eagly, though, with a fight breaking out in the woods. This is almost the end of Chris, giving us a real look at Judomaster’s ability, but Chris stumbles on top of Judomaster and knocks him out, giving him time to escape.

Back at the house, Economus chooses Chris, but he still has to crack the code to the door to the interdimensional world. Chris asks Economus to stall, and he does. It’s a great way to show that Economus is choosing his friends without being too lovey-dovey or over the top, just the way Peacemaker works.

Economus’ stalling works. Just as Economus opens the door, Chris and Adebayo have managed to set up the new portal in Chris’ grandfather’s old cabin, so the door in the house just leads to a closet.

There is a later moment where Economus also chooses Eagly, by knocking St. Wild over before he can kill Eagly. However, as St. Wild loses some of his memory (about who pushed him over), Economus claims it was another eagle. This leads to St. Wild thinking that Eagly is a “primal eagle” who leads the others. If St. Wild is able to kill Eagly, he’ll supposedly be able to purge the country’s transgressions against indigenous peoples. I’m not too sure where he gets all that from, but Chris should probably get Eagly into the interdimensional portal just to keep him safe for now.

John Cena as Christopher Smith in Peacemaker season 2. Photograph by Curtis Bonds Baker/HBO Max

Chris opens up about the interdimensional world

For Chris and Adebayo, this is a moment of truth. After helping Chris get away and set up the portal, she learns all about what it is and where it goes. Chris has a moment of honesty with her, where he even shares that he wants to go back there.

This isn’t just about a place that is better for him, though. Chris doesn’t want to let Keith lose a brother, as he knows exactly how that feels. Sadly, Keith wouldn’t even know what had happened to Alter-Chris, either, so it would make it worse. Chris also doesn’t want to let Emilia down, although I have to admit that the idea of a happier life is certainly a draw for him.

Maybe he should stay in the alternate world with that Harcourt. The one in his own world decides to team up with A.R.G.U.S. to lure Chris into a trap after finding out that Waller had blocked her from any intelligence agency work. Can we trust her to do the right thing, or is she going to be an antagonist? It’s a great way to end the first half of the season.

Peacemaker airs on Thursdays on HBO Max.