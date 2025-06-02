Peacock cancels an overrated comedy, so we saw this one coming

The future of Laid on Peacock has been in limbo since December 2024 when the Stephanie Hsu and Zosia Mamet series premiered on the streamer. Since then, viewers have been wondering whether a second season was in store for the comedy, and now we finally have that answer.

Laid has officially been cancelled at Peacock, meaning there won't be a season 2. An exact reason wasn't given, though Deadline reports that the show didn't make it into the Nielsen streaming rankings, so the viewership numbers more than likely played a role in the decision.

Despite the low viewership numbers, the comedy series does have a 93% score audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. I mean, that's only based on 28 views so I guess that further proves the low streaming numbers. No offense. But still. The majority of those users gave the show a high score on RT. Though I think it's overrated, so I honestly saw this cancellation coming.

LAID -- FB to the T Episode 102 -- Pictured: (l-r) Zosia Mamet as AJ, Stephanie Hsu as Ruby -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/PEACOCK)

Sorry, but we're happy Laid season 2 is not happening

Laid didn't really manage to give us those laugh out loud moments a comedy is supposed to, plus Hsu's character Ruby is kind of hard to like. I'm all for a redemption arc or whatever, though the main character has to have some sort of quality where you're rooting for them. And honestly while watching the season, I could care less about her. She continuously makes bad decisions, like sleeping with her best friend's boyfriend Isaac, which is on him as well of course. But just, no thank you. It didn't live up to expectations, so I'm not surprised at all that Laid season 2 is not happening.

Now the ending of season 1 did leave us with some intriguing questions including why Richie isn't affected by the hex, will Luke and Isaac survive, and what Ruby's dad has to do with all of this. Because as a reminder in the final moments of the finale, he shows up and tells her he knows what's going on with her because the same thing happened to him. Interesting? Yes. Will these unanswered questions keep me up at night? Nope.

In an interview with Variety, co-showrunner Nahnatchka Khan told the news outlet that the creatives did have ideas for season 2 if they'd gotten the chance to make it. She shared that if "season 1 was about [Ruby] going back through her adulthood by revisiting her past, like her sexual partners, who she was back then and all that, season 2 is more formative." Well, that will forever remain a mystery, and I for one am ok with that.

Laid season 1 is streaming on Peacock.