Perfect Match season 3, episode 4 recap: AD goes on a date

AD (Love is Blind season 5) and Ollie (Love is Blind UK season 1) are the “it” couple of season 3 of Perfect Match. The pair matched together on the show instantly, and it seemed like the cliché “love at first sight” from the moment they met.

Ollie admitted in episode 1 that all the other women in the house disappeared in his mind, and he had tunnel vision for AD because of how beautiful she was. Fans of the individuals are likely happy to see them come together as a couple on the show, because they were both rejected at the altar on their seasons of Love is Blind. However, is their bond strong enough on the show to win the title of the Perfect Match?

AD and Ollie may have spoiled Perfect Match season 3 for some fans

Earlier this year, AD and Ollie announced an engagement on social media, which surprised fans who didn’t know they were a couple. Just a few months later, the couple also announced they are expecting a baby (congrats to the couple!). This leaves viewers to question why the cast mates were able to share this information before the release of Perfect Match season 3.

It seems a bit unusual, since most reality stars have to keep their current relationship status under wraps until after the season airs. If you haven’t watched all the available episodes of season 3, then don’t assume that AD and Ollie will win—but it won’t be a shocker if they do. Even if the show is somewhat spoiled for viewers who knew about the social media announcements from AD and Ollie, there is still a great reason to watch Perfect Match if you’re into reality dating and competition.

For one, you’re going to see some other Netflix reality stars—some that you love and some villains, of course. Secondly, compatibility is measured in a few different ways on the show: physical chemistry, emotional connection, working together as a team, and surviving the ultimate temptation to date other contestants.

Perfect Match season 3 episode 4 puts the AD and Ollie love story through the ringer

AD and Ollie are attached at the hip for the first few episodes—no one is breaking their bond! That is, until another couple wins a challenge, and is determined to separate AD and Ollie to lower their chance of winning the overall title of “Perfect Match”. Sandy and Clayton jump at the chance to send AD on a date with a cast member from The Ultimatum, and Ollie spirals at the thought. He is visibly upset at having to see AD dress up for a date with someone else, and AD seems to be…dare I say, enjoying her date? Will Ollie’s new affection for AD be destroyed by jealousy? The answer to that comes in episode 5!

It does beg the question of if AD and Ollie will be the obvious “Perfect Match” in the season finale, or could there be drama between the couple yet to go down?

Unfortunately, reality couples who stay together often end up breaking up over things that were revealed via the internet after their show airs. For AD and Ollie, fans do not want that! We are rooting for the couple and their newest little addition! Hopefully, the worst to come is losing a challenge together on national TV. I am curious to see what the rest of the season brings and what we will learn from AD and Ollie in the reunion episode.

More from Show Snob: