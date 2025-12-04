A perfect Stranger Things spinoff idea is now more likely than ever

The final season of Stranger Things has begun, but one potential spinoff just became much more of a possibility. Stranger Things season 5 is now underway, with the first four episodes of the three-part release now on Netflix. While fans are eagerly waiting to see how the season ends, many are also wondering what comes next for the franchise.

Stranger Things is Netflix's biggest title to date, and while the show is ending at the right time, that doesn't mean the studio is willing to let the whole thing go. There is already an animated Stranger Things spinoff on the way and that is sure to be followed by many others. However, one possible continuation just took a small step closer to becoming a reality.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. (L to R) Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Nancy Wheeler headlines her own spinoff book

Shortly after the premiere of the first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5, it was confirmed by Netflix that a spinoff novel would be released, focusing on Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) as an investigative journalist. The novel seems to be leaning into the Stranger Things' love of '80s nostalgia by taking inspiration from the old Nancy Drew novels.

There has been no confirmed discussions of a Nancy Wheeler spinoff show, but the novel makes it clear there are more stories to tell with this character. Indeed, Nancy has grown a lot over the course of the series, becoming a truly great hero in her own right. She is very much in the leader role in season 5, while characters like Eleven and Hopper feel as though they are coming to the end of their arcs, Nancy could have a lot more to do.

It might make more sense for a Stranger Things spinoff to be focused on new characters, Nancy could take the franchise in a new direction while still maintaining the things fans love. It would be easy to see her as a tenacious journalist who uncovers stories that lead to more serious and perhaps supernatural conspiracies.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things: Season 5. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025

Stranger Things season 5 could be setting the stage for Nancy's spinoff

It is hard to predict where Stranger Things season 5 will take all of its characters, but it is possible to see the series setting the stage for Nancy's next chapter. The show casually dropped mention of Nancy's previous journalism work, even though she doesn't really have a chance to pursue it now inside the quarantined Hawkins.

There is also the lingering subplot of Jonathan planning to propose to Nancy which could set him up to be part of the spinoff. Their awkward and flawed relationship could be a lot of fun to explore in a new show, with Jonathan as her somewhat reluctant partner in her investigative career. It would also make sense that the duo would want to explore life outside of Hawkins, which would be essential for the new show.

One of the biggest questions regarding the potential spinoff is whether Nancy will survive the final season. As much as season 5 could be pushing her to a leader role in preparation for the spinoff, it is also possible that they could be setting the stage for her death as it would be a devastating blow to the heroes going into the final battle. However, with all the potential surrounding the spinoff, hopefully she lives to fight another day.