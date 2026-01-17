While the January blues hit hard, all one needs is to cozy up inside with a cup of tea and a show that truly allows them to escape to a world of the past. Perhaps spend a full day watching men and women in fine clothes debate whether they should follow the desires of their hearts or the proper order of high society.

Luckily, Bridgerton season 4 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. This means we don't have too much longer to wait.

But if you’ve rewatched the Bridgerton siblings stumble through their scandalous love lives one too many times and still find yourself craving that kind of forbidden, dramatic romance that modern dramas just can’t replicate, I have the perfect list for you.

I picked four great period dramas while you patiently wait for the fourth season of Bridgerton to be released. Check out my list below!

House of Guinness - Netflix

House of Guinness

Where to watch: Netflix

For House of Guinness, think Succession but bring the setting back to 1800s Dublin, Ireland. The 2025 Netflix series follows the raunchy lives of the Guinness siblings after they inherit their father's dynasty, one of the largest breweries in the world.

From the creators of Peaky Blinders, House of Guinness allows fans to step into the Guinness family's shoes as they live in excess and face similar choices the characters of Bridgerton face. That's whether their heart or their status chooses who they marry.

The first season is full of spicy romance, political tension in Ireland under English rule, and theatrical scenes of fighting, dancing, and of course drinking. The show currently has only one season, but it’s engaging enough to keep you eagerly jumping from one episode to the next.

The Empress

The Empress

Where to watch: Netflix

If Queen Charlotte is more your favorite than the Bridgertons’ stories, you’ll likely enjoy this historical drama centered on Empress Elisabeth “Sisi” of Austria. The German-language series traces Sisi’s path as she marries into a royal family and learns to navigate the intense expectations and rules that come with her elevated status, much like Queen Charlotte did. Both shows also tackle a meddling and overbearing mother-in-law that aggravates the viewer, allowing them to root for the female protagonist even more.

The Empress is based on historical events of a politically tense period of the Austrian empire. This series has the most hostile and high pressure moments in comparison to the other shows within this list. The Empress has undercover rebels, threat of war, and a strong leading female character whom you cannot help but wish to succeed in life. There is also a turbulent but emotional relationship that will whet your appetite for a period romance. Two seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix, with a third season confirmed for release sometime in 2026.

The Buccaneers on Apple TV+ Nov. 8, 2023

The Buccaneers

Where to watch: Apple TV

Based on the unfinished novel by Edith Wharton, The Buccaneers has a combination of friendship, betrayal, secrets, and forbidden love. Taking place in 1870's England, five American women explore a new world that is high society. If the romantic tension that Bridgerton so cleverly crafts draws you in, this Apple TV series is definitely the show for you. There are love triangles, scandals, and interrupted confessions.

This series radiates girlhood through the relationship of the five female leads, as they each face their trials and tribulations, and it is that bond that drives the story forward. If you enjoy Eloise Bridgerton's strong stance against conforming to English society, these female characters are extraordinarily themselves, even when those around them try to quench their lights.

Edward Bluemel (Lord Guildford Dudley), Emily Bader (Lady Jane Grey)

My Lady Jane

Where to watch: Prime Video

Even though My Lady Jane had only one season out before sadly getting canceled by Prime Video, it is still a period drama that is a must-watch with its sarcastic and humorous narrator that's reminiscent of Lady Whistledown. The show, which is based on a book of the same name, retells the story of Lady Jane of the Tudor era of England, but with a fantastical twist. The plot details Jane's short rule in a lighter tone than the true tragic story. However, it is the romance between Jane and Guilford that radiates a lustful tension that truly takes over the entire show.

Due to the magical aspects of the series, it is not an accurate depiction of the historical events. However, what's so fun about My Lady Jane is that the creators are aware of this inaccuracy, which allows them to create a bizarre but exciting series. Overall, it's an addictive show to watch.

While we all count down the days until Benedict and Sophie's love story hits our screens in season 4 of Bridgerton, there are so many period dramas one can watch in the meantime. I hope this list is what you need to provide you with the necessary dose of longing stares across a ballroom.