Prime Video Upfronts 2024: The Boys season 5 renewal, Spider-Man Noir series on the way, and more exciting news
The time for Upfronts in the TV industry is here! Every year, television executives and networks reveal what their respective companies have in the words for advertisers. This is a big deal and the main time where they can display what they have going on, as well as get us at home excited for what's to come. Because usually at the Upfronts, lots of announcements come out. And that's what happened with Prime Video today!
On May 14, 2024, it was Prime Video's turn for their presentations. And the streamer certainly delivered! We have so much news that's come out including The Boys renewed for season 5, a new Legally Blonde prequel series is in the works, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 has a release date, and so much more. Jump into all the exciting details below!
The Supes return in season 5!
Release date: Unknown
Ahead of The Boys season 4 even debuting, Prime Video announced that the popular series has been renewed for a fifth season. Can you believe it? This is amazing news! I can't wait for The Boys season 5. Of course the studio is staying tight-lipped on details at the moment, we don't even know what to expect from the story since season 4 hasn't premiered yet.
But just having the reassurance that more is coming our way (along with Gen V season 2), is amazing. The 8-episode fourth season premieres Thursday, June 13 with the first three episodes. They will be followed by one new installment weekly until the finale on Thursday, July 18. Here's what showrunner Eric Kripke said in a press release about the news:
"The Boys could be the best job I'll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order. The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we're not sure what to write about."
Of course he's joking! There's no shortage of drama and conflict brewing between the superheroes and vigilantes. What more trouble can the Supes cause? We'll find out eventually!
Nicholas Cage headlines Marvel Noir series
Release date: Unknown
Speaking of heroes, it seems like we can't get enough Spider-Man iterations. A new one starring Nicholas Cage is headed our way, and that's Noir. The new Marvel-based series is inspired by the comic of the same name. According to Prime Video, it centers around Cage's character - Spider-Man - who is an "aging and down on his luck" private investigator. It takes place in NYC in the '30s, and he "is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero."
A release date hasn't been shared yet, and the show will be available to watch on MGM+ on TV, as well as stream on Prime Video. Cage is no stranger to the character as he voiced Noir in the 2018 animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." So I guess it's not surprising he's been cast in this role! I'm very curious to see how this live-action take on the story plays out.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 release date
Release date: Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024
Fantasy fans, get ready! The highly popular The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 8-episode season 2 officially has a release date! Mark your calendars for Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 on Prime Video. Major villain Sauron is back, and as vengeful as ever. The Lord of the Rings prequel series will also see the return of fan-favorite characters Galadriel, Elrond, Prince Durin IV, Arondir, and Celebrimbor. Check out the synopsis and teaser trailer below:
"In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other."
Elle: Legally Blonde prequel series is on the way!
Release date: Unknown
Get ready for all things pink as we travel back in time and see Elle in her high school years in an upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series officially in the works! Deadline reports the news, as well as the fact that Reese Witherspoon herself is part of the project as executive producer through her production company, Hello Sunshine. Elle will follow the iconic character in high school "as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film," per the news outlet. This is the second Legally Blonde project in the works at Amazon Studios. A spin-off series is also coming our way at some point as well. I'm so excited!
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is coming in 2025
Release date: Summer 2025 (Supersized season)
Ready for more Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad drama? We've known The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is coming, but we didn't know when. Well, Prime Video has shared that we'll have to wait until summer 2025 for the new season. I know, it's a bit longer than expected. I thought we'd be able to return to Cousins Beach much earlier. But, hey. At least we have a release window! Check out the cast in the video below:
Plus, there's even more good news. Season 3 is longer! 11 episodes to be exact. Wohoo! In comparison, the first season was 8 episodes, while the second was only 7. I guess I can forgive the wait then. The cast - Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalengo - are currently filming the new season.
Tomb Raider game adapted into a series
Release date: Unknown
With video game adaptations like The Last of Us and The Witcher finding success, Amazon Studios is getting in on it as well by adapting its own game. And that's Tomb Raider! The upcoming show, which doesn't have a release date, will star Phoebe Waller-Bridge as "world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft," per a press release. The actress will also write scripts and serve as an executive producer. Unfortunately details are currently scarce, but hopefully we get more info soon!
Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 leads might be different
Release date: Unknown
Prime Video has also announced that Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 is happening. Showrunner Francesca Sloane will return for the same duties in the new season. There aren't many details just yet about the next installment, though a report from Variety is a little troubling. According to the news outlet, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine may not return as the leads, John and Jane Smith. However Amazon Studios has not confirmed or denied this information yet.
To be honest overall, I was expecting more from the series. I didn't enjoy it very much and had higher expectations. The pacing was too slow and the episodes felt long. So I'm not that excited for a second season. One of the saving graces was Glover and Erskine. And now take them out of the equation? No thank you. The show did establish that there's multiple John and Jane Smith's out there working for the mysterious organization, HiHi. So perhaps they want to portray the adventures of another couple. We'll see what happens I guess. Glover is also going on tour for his music career, so that might be part of the reasoning here as well.
Cross starring Aldis Hodge gets season 2 renewal before premiere
Season 1 release date: Sometime in 2024
Season 2 release date: Unknown
New series Cross hasn't even premiered yet, but it's already gotten a season 2 renewal. It must be that good! The show, based on novels by James Patterson, stars Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross. It also stars Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, Johnny Ray, Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold.
Cross is centered around the titular character who is a detective and forensic psychologist, per a press release. He has a special ability to be able to really get into the "psches of killers and their victims," which helps him ultimately catch the murders. Check out the teaser trailer below:
More coming to Prime Video
Movies: You're Cordially Invited (Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell movie); Road House sequel (Jake Gyllenhaal returns)
Reality and game shows: The 1% Club; Buy It Now; Wish List Games; Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?; Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Sports: Five-part NASCAR Cup Series coverage; Four-part documentary about NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Sr.; a four-part series about Madden video game franchise; anthology series about "the most epic Game 7s throughout sports history;" true-crime documentary about ChiefsAholic; FEDERER: Twelve Final Days about Roger Federer