10 animated series to stream if you enjoyed Batman: Caped Crusader
Fans of animated action are awaiting the premiere of Batman: Caped Crusader, the new Max show about the Dark Knight. It looks to replicate the feel of past Batman animated series with a fun modern edge to get fans going. It’s another entry in the long list of top animated shows out there as streaming services are discovering the audience for those is huge.
Some are comic book-based, including revivals of past properties. Others are more original but stand out with their gorgeous animation, good plots and characters and often more entertaining than some live-action shows. So, for anyone who’s checking out Caped Crusader, these ten animated series are also worth a look.
Batman The Animated Series
If you’re going to enjoy the new Batman series, you might as well get into the original. 30 years later, it’s still considered the best-ever take on the Dark Knight with its stunning animation matched by top-notch writing. The late great Kevin Conroy may well be the definitive Batman, with his gravelly voice perfect for the Caped Crusader. Likewise, many consider Mark Hamill the ultimate actor to play the Joker.
The series had a fabulous run using every Batman foe in great ways (its take on Mr. Freeze is stunning) as well as introducing Harley Quinn. It’s still fabulous to watch (Adam West pops in for a guest starring role) and for anyone wanting to enjoy Batman, this show is a must-see. Stream it on Max.
Harley Quinn
It makes sense that almost nothing on this show starring the Joker’s insane girlfriend makes sense. Kaley Cuoco is fabulous as Harley, capturing the character’s madcap energy in a show that never shies away from violence and a bloody body count. Yet it’s matched by laugh-out-loud situations and a fun take on classic characters (like a Jim Gordon totally broken by this job).
There’s heart to it like the long-running relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) that takes some intriguing turns. The rest of the cast is fun like Alan Tudyk as both the Joker and Clayface and just when you think the show can’t get more nuts, it does. It may be a crazy series but that totally fits Harley for a great animated comic book show. It is streaming on Max.
X-Men ‘97
Much like BATS, the 1990s X-Men series is seen as the best take on the Marvel characters. Disney+ revived it in a glorious way, picking right up where the show left off as the X-Men are forced to work with archfoe Magneto in protecting a world that hates and fears them. The animation captures the original style with a modern flair for a great mix of old and new.
All the voice actors are back and some crazy twists like the truth of Jean Grey and a shocking character death. It’s been a huge success with older fans, while newer ones can enjoy a great adaptation of one of the biggest comic books around. Stream it on Disney+.
Invincible
This adaptation of the acclaimed Image comic looks like a classic story. Teenager Mark is the son of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) who finds he has superpowers of his own. He goes around as a new hero, finding teammates and a nice superpowered girlfriend. Then, the rug gets yanked out with the revelation that Omni-Man is a monster, which leads to a horrifying, bloody rampage.
The show doesn’t shy away from graphic violence and a realistic depiction of a world recovering from this disaster. The second season amps up the storylines with better writing, as Mark’s journey to being a hero isn’t that easy. The show may be a dark ride at times but well worth watching. Stream it on Prime Video.
My Adventures With Superman
Like Batman, Superman has had a score of animated series but this recent HBO show may be the best. It’s a younger Clark Kent just starting his career as the Man of Steel and as a reporter with Lois Lane. Their chemistry is fantastic, with unique turns on classic Superman foes like Lex Luthor, Brainiac, Mxyzptlk, and others.
The show has rightly been hailed for its dramatic power, showing Superman as an immigrant on Earth exploring his origins and just wanting to fit in. The anime-style animation is vibrant, making Superman taking flight a wonder and some terrific battle scenes. It shows how the Last Son of Krypton can still connect to any generation with his never-ending battle. Stream it on Max.
Marvel What If?
The MCU has ups and downs but this animated series is a fun idea. The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) shows various alternate worlds where events took a different path. So we have T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman in his final role) becoming Star-Lord, Peggy Carter becoming Captain America, a world of Marvel Zombies, Happy Hogan in a Die Hard situation and more. The first season builds to a deadly threat of an alternate Ultron that brings things together.
The cel-shaded animation captures the likenesses of the actors that make the show stand out and feel as close to the real thing as possible. Better is that many of the MCU stars reprise their roles, from Haley Atwell to Cate Blanchett. The creators are enjoying the freedom to tell their own stories so for anyone wanting some wild but fun alternate versions of the MCU characters, this is a good watch. Stream it on Disney+.
Arcane
Based on the beloved League of Legends games, this Netflix show is a stunner. The plotline is two sisters on opposite sides of a battle in a steampunk world that can lead to disaster. The real reason to watch is the gorgeous animation, mixing 2D and 3D with stunning visuals unlike any other animated show. It’s a marvel to watch and draws you in easily.
Better is the storytelling as our “heroine” makes a lot of mistakes and it’s a world of shades of gray rather than black and white. The twists are good yet the characters are better developed than most live-action shows. With a second season coming later this year, it’s the perfect time to see what the fuss is about for one of Netflix’s best shows. Stream it on Netflix.
Hit-Monkey
Based on the cult comic, the very setup for this show is an original: When his tribe is wiped out by Yakuza mobsters, a Japanese monkey is mentored by the ghost of an American assassin and seeks revenge. The show is impressive in how the main character only talks in monkey sounds and others react. Thankfully, the animation allows the audience to read his emotions and invest in how cool he is.
The show has connections to the Marvel Universe with characters like Lady Bullseye and the Silver Samurai, yet it can stand easily on its own. Jason Sudeikis is a standout as the ghostly mentor with great quips, and the animation for the gun battle scenes would make John Woo proud. It’s one wild ride and worth taking for a silent but deadly hero. Stream it on Hulu.
The Legend of Vox Machina
This Prime Video series starts off showing a team of adventurers in the world of Dungeons & Dragons, preparing for an epic quest…then are all killed in the first minute. It then shifts to the real stars, a band of misfits who generally tend to screw up any job they take. Somehow, they’re selected to stop the rise of an ancient evil with some nutty comedy about.
Just as the show looks like a pure parody, it can get surprisingly dark in turns on the character’s past, a huge death, and other turns. Yet that humor mixes with the fun animation and terrific voice actors to keep it light-hearted. It’s a terrific fantasy series, and with a third season coming later this year, it’s worth binging on. Stream it on Prime Video.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation/Revolution
Leave it to Kevin Smith to do a daring revival of the 1980s cartoon/toy franchise. The first episode immediately throws things off as He-Man and Skeletor appear to perish in a grand battle. That puts the focus on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) going on a quest to restore Eternia’s magic. Familiar characters are shown in a more realistic light while keeping to the spirit of the original property well. Plus, Mark Hamill is a great Skeletor.
The Revolution sequel wraps up the story with the greater threat of Hordak and some big character deaths. The animation is a great fit for this epic adventure that thrills fans of the original property while winning over new ones and anyone watching has the power to be enthralled. Stream it on Netflix.