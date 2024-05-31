The 4 best shows streaming on Hulu in June 2024
As an avid television watcher, I get so excited each month when it comes to streaming because that means there's new shows and seasons added to all the various platforms. There's plenty to choose from, and a wide variety for every taste. I think Hulu does this really well! And so, a new month means new releases so get ready. Here are the 4 best shows streaming on Hulu in June 2024. Check them all out below!
Queenie
Stream on Friday, June 7
First up on the calendar is new series, Queenie. It follows the 25-year-old titular character who is a "Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither," per the synopsis. Like many other great shows, this one is based on the book of the same name by author Candice Carty-Williams. The show, which premieres with all 8 episodes on Friday, June 7, 2024, stars Dionne Brown as Queenie, Bellah as Kyazike, and Samuel Adewunmi as Frank.
If all that wasn't enough for the young woman, there's some other challenges she's going to face. After a "messy breakup" with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie Jenkins starts to make some not so great decisions and looks for comfort in the wrong places. Sometimes, you need to face challenges to learn from them and realize you need to start making better choices. And I think that's what's going to happen with Queenie. Her internal journey is going to get her to the other side even better!
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld
Stream on Friday, June 7
Step into the world of fashion with French biographical drama, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, starting on Friday, June 7 on Hulu! The series takes us back to the '70s and tells the story of German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld across 6 episodes, all streaming on premiere day. We'll see his beginnings in the industry, how he broke through, and even taking on his friend and rival Yves Saint Laurent, per the synopsis. Yup, that Saint Laurent.
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld starts in 1972 when the titular fashion designer is 38 years old and not known to the public just yet. Other than his ambition to make it in the fashion world, we'll also see how he "meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher." It seems like we're definitely in for an intriguing story! Biographical dramas and series' based on true stories are always my favorites. So I'm really looking forward to this one.
The show stars Daniel Brühl as Karl Lagerfeld, Théodore Pellerin as Jacques de Bascher, Arnaud Valois as Yves Saint Laurent, Alex Lutz as Pierre Bergé, and Agnès Jaoui as Gaby Aghion. Will you be checking it out?
Love Island UK season 11
Stream on Saturday, June 8
Everyone's favorite reality show is making its return soon, the UK version which started it all! If you're a fan of the franchise, you probably know that Love Island USA streams on Peacock and a new season is also coming there on June 7. But for those of you wanting to tune in to Love Island UK season 11, get ready for the premiere on Saturday, June 8.
The new season, once again hosted by Maya Jama and narrated by Iain Stirling, will see a total of 12 contestants in their '20s on the Spanish island Mallorca as they search for love in the tropical-set villa. But as always, you can definitely expect there to be twists, turns, and drama along the way. Which contestants will become couples, and which will leave still single? We'll find out soon! You can expect new episodes daily. We shared the names of the contestants below, and be sure to check them out in the video above!
- Ayo Odukoya
- Ciaran Davies
- Harriett Blackmore
- Jess White
- Mimii Ngulube
- Munveer Jabbal
- Nicole Samuel
- Patsy Field
- Ronnie Vint
- Sam Taylor
- Samantha Kenny
- Sean Stone
The Bear season 3
Stream on Thursday, June 27
The highly-anticipated return of The Bear is almost near, and we certainly can't wait to get back into the kitchen with Carmy, Richie, Sydney, Marcus, and the rest of the characters! While I think the comedy-drama would be much better as a weekly release, you can expect all 10 episodes to drop Thursday, June 27 on Hulu. There's no shortage of drama at this restaurant, and I'm sure that's going to continue in season 3. Check out the official synopsis below:
"Season three of FX’s The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.
Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."
The series stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Abby Elliott as Natalie, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, and Matty Matheson as Neil. Yes, chef is all I can say. Check out the trailer below!