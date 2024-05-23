5 questions we need answered in Bridgerton season 3 part 2
Bridgerton season 3 has only just begun and yet there is so much to unpack. Between Penelope's struggles to find a husband, her sisters' fulfilling the duties of bearing an heir, Francesca Bridgerton's debut, new lifestyle changes for the Mondrichs, and Colin and Penelope finally confessing their feelings, we have a lot of questions.
There is no time better than the present to address some of these questions in preparation for part 2 when it airs next month. Find out which burning questions live rent-free in our minds beginning with, surprisingly enough, Cressida Cowper.
1. Will Cressida find romance with Lord Debling?
Cressida Cowper has been the ultimate mean girl of the ton since season 1 and surprise, surprise, she has yet to find a husband. But if she doesn't find a husband this season, her parents will arrange her marriage.
Although Cressida is making attempts to be a better person, thanks to Eloise Bridgerton, she hasn't had much luck until she meets Lord Debling. Trouble is, he also catches Penelope's eye.
Cressida's plan to gain the upper hand comes from lying about herself and "studying" his interests, again, thanks to Eloise. But alas, he and Penelope make a connection that almost leads to an engagement.
But when that fell through, Cressida swooped in, and we're left in the dark as to whether she and Lord Debling will become a couple or not. As much as Cressida deserves a taste of her own medicine, her pairing with Lord Debling would be a joy to watch.
Yes they are complete opposites, however, you cannot deny she was drawn to the fact he lived far away and with a lot of land to boot. Sounds like the perfect opportunity to get away from her horrid family.
2. Will Eloise keep Penelope's secret?
Eloise might not realize it yet but she holds all the power over both her brother Colin Bridgerton and ex-best friend Penelope Featherington because of one powerful secret. Eloise has yet to reveal that Penelope is Lady Whistledown but will that change in part 2?
As much as Eloise is trying to mend the relationship with Penelope, she is still not fond of her and did not react well to Colin spending a lot of time with her. So as you can imagine, Eloise will not be happy when she discovers that Colin and Penelope are engaged.
Truthfully Eloise has caused a lot of damage since season 1 to multiple characters, even if they were short-lived incidences. Will she also destroy the lives of her brother and ex-best friend and send the ton into a tailspin?
3. Why does Lady Danbury dislike her own brother Lord Anderson?
We don't learn much about Lord Marcus Anderson outside of a few details. He's a widow, seems to be attracted to Violet Bridgerton, and is the brother of Lady Danbury.
But it becomes very evident that Lady Danbury harbors some ill feelings towards her brother. It's been implied that he may have been quite the ladies' man at one point but he assures his sister he has changed.
But Lady Danbury is the "I'll believe it when I see it" type. Although we learn a lot about Lady Danbury's past in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, we know nothing of her possible fallout with her brother.
We hope part 2 will provide some much-needed answers. But will those answers change the dynamic he shares with Violet?
4. Will Colin learn that Penelope is Lady Whistledown?
One of our biggest fears since learning that season 3 was going to be about Colin and Penelope's relationship, was that it would all come crashing down once Colin discovers the truth about his future wife. Colin has made it no secret that he essentially despises Lady Whistledown, especially for how she treated both Marina and his own sister Eloise.
Of course, in both instances, Penelope wrote what she did to both prevent Colin from making a mistake marrying Marina and to protect Eloise from Queen Charlotte's false Lady Whistledown accusations. As much as Colin has come to fall in love with Penelope, will this dangerous secret be enough to ruin everything?
We are dreading this possibility and hope that he will never find out.
5. Colin and Penelope get married?
Considering long engagements are practically non-existent in Bridgerton we can only assume Colin and Penelope's wedding will occur pretty quickly. However, that could easily change if Penelope's secret is revealed.
We do not see their wedding being postponed until season 4, unless Colin's discovery happens during the season finale. Aside from Penelope's secret, we could see other external factors interferring with the marriage.
This can include Queen Charlotte, Eloise (non-Lady Whistledown reasons,) and Portia Featherington (although we're nearly 100% sure she'll be thrilled regardless). Part 2 will have a lot of expectations and we can only hope wedding bells are indeed in this couple's future.
You can watch Bridgerton season 3 part 1 on Netflix. Get ready for the final four episodes to arrive on Thursday, June 13, 2024!