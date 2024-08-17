5 shows to catch up on if you're looking for something to stream this weekend (Aug. 17 - Aug. 18, 2024)
Alright fellow TV lovers. I'm not going to lie. This weekend is boring to say the least. Unfortunately, there aren't any new releases which is crazy to think about with the number of streamers there are. But, have no fear. Because that doesn't mean there isn't anything to watch. Thankfully, the week did bring new releases. And so, this is your change to catch up and check them out if you didn't have time earlier.
So what can you tune in to? There's 5 shows to catch up on if you're looking for something new on streaming this weekend, Aug. 17 - Aug. 18. That includes the highly-anticipated premieres of Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 and Bel-Air season 3. What else is available? Check out the list below!
- Solar Opposites season 5 - Hulu
- Bad Monkey - Apple TV+
- Worst Ex Ever (docuseries)- Netflix
- Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 - Netflix
- Bel-Air season 3 - Peacock
It's a little bit of slim pickings, but the above shows are a good mix and variety. They do provide something for everyone to enjoy. Below we highlighted three of the series' to check out if you're limited on time, or just need the list to be narrowed down. Read on below!
Bad Monkey
Stream on Apple TV+
Nothing ever beats a black comedy crime drama mixed in with a murder mystery. And that's what new series Bad Monkey brings to the table! The Apple TV+ series stars Vince Vaughn, who hasn't done many major television roles. But that changes with this show. The production is based on the novel of the same name by author Carl Hiaasen. Check out the official synopsis below:
"Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey."
The first two episodes premiered on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Going forward, one new installment will be released weekly until Oct. 9. The series has a total of 10 episodes. Joining Vaughn onscreen are L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, and Jodie Turner-Smith.
Emily in Paris season 4 part 1
Stream on Netflix
Everyone's favorite romantic drama is back, and that's Emily in Paris season 4 part 1! Yup, that's right. The full 10-episode season has not dropped on Netflix just yet. But don't worry. We don't have to wait too long to see what happens next in the story. Part 2, aka episodes 6-10, arrive on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. In the meantime while you're waiting, be sure to catch up on the first five episodes this weekend!
Season 4 sees Emily having to deal with her feelings for two men, and Emily and Gabriel's "chemistry is undeniable," per the synopsis. Even though he was set to marry Camille. Elsewhere, Mindy and her band are getting ready for Eurovision but have to be creative in getting money to participate, and Sylvie has to "confront a thorny dilemma from her past" so that she can protect her marriage. Hmm. And finally, there's "two big secrets" that might come to light that will affect Emily and Gabriel from earning a Michelin star. There's so much happening!
Bel-Air season 3
Stream on Peacock
There's no shortage of drama when it comes to Bel-Air, and I'm sure the third season is going to be just the same. Just because it takes place in the summer, that doesn't mean our favorite characters won't be dealing with challenges and obstacles. In Bel-Air season 3, Will is now focusing on finding things that "excite him" as being a part of the Banks family gives him the opportunity to "dream bigger," per the synopsis.
Elsewhere, Carlton is ready to put his life of addiction behind him, Phil and Viv will deal with some obstacles, Hilary and LaMarcus' romance will "face some shocking hurdles," and Ashley may have a more positive experience when it comes to the love department. I'm most curious about Will and Carlton's partnership this season and seeing how these two will be working together.
The season premiered with the first three episodes on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. Going forward, one new episode from the 10-episode season will stream on Peacock until Oct. 3. We shared the full episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Aug. 15
- Episode 2 - Aug. 15
- Episode 3 - Aug. 15
- Episode 4 - Aug. 22
- Episode 5 - Aug. 29
- Episode 6 - Sept. 5
- Episode 7 - Sept. 12
- Episode 8 - Sept. 19
- Episode 9 - Sept. 26
- Episode 10 - Oct. 3