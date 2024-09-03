Selena Gomez and David Henrie bring magic back to our lives when Wizards Beyond Waverly Place debuts October 2024!
Calling all wizards! Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off series, finally has an official release date. And it's very fitting given the month and season we're going to be in. When can you expect to see the highly-anticipated sequel show?
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 on Disney Channel and Disney+! That's just in time for Halloween. Even though I'm an adult, I know what some of my Halloween plans are going to entail. This is a lovely throwback to my, and our, childhood after all if you guys are in the same age range as I am. I absolutely can't wait!
According to Deadline, the first two episodes of the magical show will air on Disney Channel starting at 8 p.m. ET. However if you have a subscription on the streamer, then the first 8 episodes will be available to stream on premiere day on Disney+. Per TVLine, the season has a total of 21 episodes. Plenty of content for us to enjoy. Wohoo!
Get a first look at Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
What's exciting is that Selena Gomez and David Henrie, who played onscreen siblings Alex and Justin Russo, respectively, are executive producers of the project. Henrie will be headlining the series in front of the cameras as well, and Gomez will be in just the first episode so far.
Disney not only shared the release date, but also a first-look video where we see the OG Russos, as well as the new additions to the family, and new characters. The clip also features a quick glimpse of David DeLuise who played patriarch, Jerry Russo. I wonder if Max and Theresa will also pop up? Check it out below!
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is centered around an adult Justin who for some unknown reason has put his magic life behind him and is instead leading a "normal, mortal life with his family," per the synopsis. That's his wife Giada, and sons Roman and Milo. Check out the rest of the synopsis below:
"When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."
In some other fun news, there's two Disney alums who will be directing behind the camera! Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel will take charge behind-the-scenes to bring some of these episodes to life, and that's just makes my inner child and Disney-loving heart so happy!
