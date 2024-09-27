7 shows you have to watch on Netflix in October 2024
Netflix always has us covered when it comes to the scary content. There are some great releases on the streamer throughout October, including some licensed shows from third parties.
The problem with Netflix is the volume throughout the month. You need to break down the releases to just a handful that you can watch each week. That’s where we’ve got you covered. We’ve scoured the list to bring you the top seven releases.
Yellowjackets
Let’s start with a series that comes from Showtime, but it’s one that you need to watch. Yellowjackets follows a story told in two timelines. We start in the present, where a group of former high school friends come back together when there’s a death of one of their own. They have to figure out what’s going on, and that leads to us seeing flashbacks from the plane crash that happened almost two decades earlier—a plane crash that saw them stranded for months and not everyone came back from.
Yellowjackets season 1 is on Netflix on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The second season is only on Showtime (and Paramount+ with Showtime).
Love Is Blind
Do you need to spend more time in the pods? Netflix has you covered. You see, it’s not all about the scares this month. Love Is Blind season 7 sees more singles enter the pods, and this time, they’re from the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. We’ll see who falls in love, who gets engaged, and who makes it down the aisle.
The release is batched as normal, which we’ve already covered for you. The premiere airs on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Heartstopper
The popular LGBTQ+ British drama continues. Charlie and Nick continue their romance, and while we have that, we will also see the development of other characters. One of those is Isaac, who came out as asexual in the second season of the series. The third season offers the chance to explore another sexuality that is often not covered in fiction but it needs to be.
Heartstopper drops on Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 3.
The Bad Guys: Halloween Heist
You do need something for the younger members of the family, and The Bad Guys: Halloween Heist is that release. Our favorite villains are back, and they’re planning yet another heist. This time, they need to swipe a priceless amulet from a spooky house. Expect plenty of monsters and scary stories as they get on with the task at hand.
The Bad Guys: Halloween Heist is available to stream on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Outer Banks
We’re rejoining the Pogues this month with new episodes of Outer Banks. The season picks up 18 months after the shocking events of the third season. The Pogues are still reeling from the deaths of Ward and Big John, but they have another task to carry out. We learned at the end of season 3 that the Pogues would get the opportunity to find Blackbeard’s treasure, and now we’ll get to see the lead up to that when they just wanted to live a normal life. Of course, life means money is needed, so they quickly take Wes up on the offer.
The first five episodes of Outer Banks season 3 will arrive on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
The second season of this animated show set in the world of Jurassic World is back. The first season was a fun ride with a great mystery for the whole family. Now that mystery continues as the group of former campers need to get to the bottom of what the Broker wants. He isn’t just importing and exporting dinosaurs. This person is creating them, and he (or she) needs to be stopped.
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory arrives on Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Hellbound
Yes, you need a horror at the end of the month to sink your teeth into. K-horrors are some of the best on the market, and Hellbound is a must. The second season arrives, and the many questions of life and death continue. Min Hyejin is entangled into a new mystery with The New Truth and Arrowheads when a series of resurrections happen. While are formerly condemned people coming back to life, and what was Hell like?
All episodes of the Korean horror series drop on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 25.