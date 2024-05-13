Bridgerton season 3 and 2 more shows to stream this week (May 13, 2024)
May is shaping up to be such a great month for streaming TV! We've reached the halfway point of the month, and there's still even more to come later. But right now, we're going to foucs on what's coming this week. We have two highly-anticipated returning shows, as well as an intriguing new one.
Those are Bridgerton season 3, Outer Range season 2, and The Big Cigar. These are all ones I'm looking forward to, especially Bridgerton! It's been more than two years now since the second season with Anthony and Kate's love story first came out. And now, it's time for Colin and Penelope's! Ready to learn more about each series, read on below!
Bridgerton season 3 (Netflix)
Stream Part 1 on Thursday, May 16
From all the returning and new releases on streaming in May, honestly Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix is the one I"m most excited about! The Regency-era drama is one of the best shows out there right now. I just love the time period, the love stories, the costumes, and the fresh story each season. It certainly makes for a fun and thrilling watch! And this time around, Penelope has her Lady Whistledown secret looming as well. How will all of that play out?
The 8-episode season has been split into two parts, so we're only getting the first four episodes of season 3 this month. The final four will have to wait until Thursday, June 13. I don't even want to think about the cliffhanger the series is going to leave us with! Bridgerton season 3 sees Penelope ready to find herself a husband after hearing Colin's hurtful words at the end of season 2. Eventually he gets back in her good graces, and suggests he help mentor her in finding the perfect suitor. But happens when Mr. Bridgerton begins to catch feelings for his friend? We'll find out soon enough!
The third season stars Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Fetherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Luke Thompson as Benedict, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Portia, Harriet Cains as Philipa, Bessie Carter as Prudence, Jessica Madesen as Cressida Cowper, and more. Plus Jonathan Bailey as Anthony and Simone Ashley as Kate will be reprising their roles!
Outer Range season 2 (Prime Video)
Stream on Thursday, May 16
Another exciting show making its return on the same day is Outer Range season 2 on Prime Video! This series is a very unique and interesting one, combining the Western genre with time-travel and sci-fi. You really wouldn't think these two could go hand in hand. But Outer Range certainly makes it work. And that's one of my favorite aspects about it.
The streamer is staying pretty tight-lipped on what to expect this season, but we have some information. As seen in the trailer, the new installment will feature Royal trying to rebuild his family, explore how time-travel and the portal works even more, and more hardships for the characters. Check out the video below:
Get ready for a binge-watch as all 7 episodes of Outer Range season 2 will be released on May 16. The series stars Josh Brolin as Royal, Imogen Poots as Autumn, Lili Taylor as Cecelia, Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy, Tom Pelphrey as Perry, Noah Reid as Billy, Shaun Sipos as Luke, and Will Patton as Wayne.
The Big Cigar (Apple TV+)
Stream on Friday, May 17
The Big Cigar on Apple TV+ is a new addition, and it's mostly based on a true story. Aren't those just the best kind? The show is based on a magazine article written by Joshuah Bearman, who also stars in and executive produces the drama. It follows the story of Huey P. Newton, founder of political organization Black Panther, and how he managed to escape the FBI. Check out the synopsis below:
"The Big Cigar is the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution: it’s a wild caper of Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan — involving a fake movie production — that goes wrong every way it possibly can. And somehow, it’s all true. Mostly."
The Big Cigar will have a total of six episodes, with the first two released Friday, May 17. Then going forward, one new installment will be released weekly until the finale on Friday, June 14. Check out the episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - May 17
- Episode 2 - May 17
- Episode 3 - May 24
- Episode 4 - May 31
- Episode 5 - June 7
- Episode 6 - June 14
Joining Holland onscreen are Alessandro Nivola as producer Bert Schneider, Tiffany Boone as Gwen Fontaine, P. J. Byrne as Stephen Blauner, Marc Menchaca as Sydney Clark, Moses Ingram as Teressa Dixon, Olli Haaskivi as Arthur A. Ross, Jordane Christie as Bobby Seale, and Glynn Turman as Walter Newton.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we continue to bring you updates and news about all three shows!