Bridgerton season 4 has its Sophie Beckett! Find out who's playing Benedict's true love match in the Netflix series
Bridgerton fans, we come bearing great news! It's so huge that Lady Whistledown herself would definitely be interested to hear it. After waiting for a while to know who exactly is going to play Benedict Bridgerton's true love match in Bridgerton season 4, we now finally have the answer. Sophie Beckett will be played by actress Yerin Ha, as revealed by Variety.
Since it was announced in July 2024 that it's finally Benedict's turn to be at the center of the story, us fans are taking in all the information we can get. Look, we are excited every season for more Bridgerton. But I think we can all agree, whether you're a book fan first or a show-only viewer, that it's definitely time for Benedict season to commence. And of course he can't do that without his leading lady.
Ha is best known for taking on the lead role of Kwan Ha in the Halo series on Paramount+. Coming up, she's also going to play Young Kasha in the Dune prequel series coming to HBO, Dune: Prophecy. This talented gal might still be adding projects to her resume, but I'd say she's taking on some pretty big and impressive productions already.
And if you think about it, most of the Bridgerton cast members were not as known or famous before the iconic romantic drama series. It's thanks to the Netflix hit that they've gained more attention. Ha has already been doing that, and I'm sure Bridgerton season 4 is going to help her reach higher stardom as well. Based on her other projects, she's definitely a talent. I can't wait to see what she brings to the role of Sophie Beckett as well.
The fourth season is based on the third novel in the Bridgerton book series called An Offer from a Gentleman. We don't want to get into any spoilers for those of you who haven't read the novels. All I'll say is that Benedict and Sophie's love story is like a Cinderella tale. And honestly, that really has me so excited to see how it's going to be translated from page to screen. Bridgerton season 4 is expected to come out sometime in 2026.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Bridgerton season 4. Stream the first three seasons now on Netflix.