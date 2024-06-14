Don't worry gentle readers, Bridgerton season 4 is coming! (But don't expect it any time soon)
Bridgerton fans, how are you all feeling? There's another season down of the Regency-era hit and while overall the third installment wasn't my favorite compared to the other two, it had its good moments. And I actually started to like Colin and Penelope as a couple. There were a lot of elements and different storylines that honestly felt jarring and too jam-packed at times, but it is what it is. We've got to look forward, right? And that's to Bridgerton sesaon 4! So when might we expect it?
Unfortunately, it's not going to be any time soon. Showrunner Jess Brownwell spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and shared that it's probably going to be at least two years before we see the fourth season on our screens. That means Bridgerton season 4 is likely to drop sometime in 2026. It's hard to guess which month that could happen because the first debuted in December 2020, the second in March 2022, and then season 3 part 1 in May 2024. If we had to take a guess though, I think another May release would work. We'll have to wait and see!
Why is Bridgerton season 4 going to take so long?
So why the long wait? Why two years? It's because of just how long the work on each season takes. There's many elements that go into making these seasons the visual masterpieces that they are. Brownwell mentioned that the writers room for Bridgerton season 4 is currently up and running, and they're actually almost done with the scripts, which is great news. Plus they know who the next lead is, but they're not sharing just yet! However, filming takes about eight months, then there's post-production and "then they have to be dubbed into every language.”
She did mention they're trying to get through things faster, but it's probably not going to be likely. If you think about it, Bridgerton is a pretty big show. The costumes probably take so much time to make, and there's so many extras with the numerous balls we see every season that also need to be dressed. And that's just one part of the whole production. Plus, the series has gotten more ambitious with the inventions which is really cool to see! Like the big hot air balloon in season 3 episode 3. That takes time to build and make. So while a two year wait is definitely not fun for us fans, we can appreciate that the show is at least not rushing things to get it out. They're taking the time to make it as beautiful as it always is.
It's so hard to guess who the next lead will be. It really can go three different ways equally. If we're talking about book order, Benedict's story should have been Bridgerton season 3, but we jumped ahead to Colin and Penelope instead. So it's really high time Benedict got the spot light. And in the final moments of the finale, he mentioned not missing his mother's masquerade ball. And for book readers, that was sort of an easter egg as in the novels, that's where he meets his future wife! Spoiler alert - it's not Lady Tilley Arnold.
But there's also Eloise who's traveling to Scotland with Francesca, Lord Kilmartin, and Michaela Stirling. She's a fan-favorite as well and there's a good chance she could go next. And I didn't think I'd say this before the finale, but Francesca Bridgerton's story could be the focus of season 4. If you read the novels, you know her love story isn't over just yet. And that was also made clear with the introduction of Michaela. I'm on pins and needles! Hopefully it's revealed who will take the lead in Bridgerton season 4 soon.
Bridgerton season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.