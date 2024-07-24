And the next Bridgerton sibling taking the lead in season 4 is...
Drum roll, please... As a fan of Bridgerton, I'm very happy to announce that Netflix has shared which sibling is going to lead Bridgerton season 4. And that is, Benedict Bridgerton! I am freaking out you guys. I love this second born and have been waiting anxiously for his turn to find love. Finally!
The streamer and show shared the amazing news with a video announcement on social media with clips of the lovable gentleman. They're from previous seasons, but then we get a look at our fave Luke Thompson speaking to someone behind the camera, telling him he needs to be fitted for a suit. And though he already has one for that night, he's told it's a suit for another big event. The masquerade ball. Watch it below!
We're not giving away spoilers here, though those who have read the Julia Quinn books know that Benedict meets his perfect match and his love story begins at his mother's masquerade ball. That's why if you remember at the end of Bridgerton season 3, Benedict mentions the ball when saying goodbye to Eloise. This was a bit of an easter egg for fans, hinting that this suitor is next. And he is. Wohoo!
In another post on social media, Netflix teased the following about Benedict's entrance into the marriage mart:
"Benedict Bridgerton’s Season 4 story? Let us pour some tea… Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball."
Honestly I am so happy about this and was hoping that the fourth season was going to be about Benedict. For the last three, we've seen him lost with no purpose, just jumping from one physical relationship to the other. This character is so charming and wonderful, and I'm excited that the latest sibling in this iconic family and Thompson will get their chance to shine. They deserve it!
Netflix's Tudum shared that Bridgerton season 4 will be a total of 8 episodes, just like previous seasons. The season most likely won't debut until sometime in 2026. I do hope that the show learns from the mistakes of season 3 and doesn't try to do too much at once when it comes to the story. That was a big disappointment with Penelope and Colin's tale.
We don't need to see other love stories and too much happening with the other characters. That's why season 1 worked so well. Please, get back to that. Alright, now I'm going to go continue to revel in this unbelievable excitement. Let Benedict Bridgerton season commence!
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix.