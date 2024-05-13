Dark Matter episode 3 preview: The mystery of the Box will be revealed (When to tune in)
Dark Matter dropped the first two episodes last week, and now we're on to the one episode a week schedule. For a dramatic sci-fi thriller like this, I think we need the time to digest all that happens and we see, and prepare ourselves for what comes next. Already, lots has happened in the two establishing episodes. But we'll get to that in a moment. First, let's take a look at what's to come in the new episode, "The Box."
What happens next in episode 3?
Dark Matter episode 3 begins streaming Wednesday, May 15, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. That means an 11 p.m. CT release time for the Midwest, and those on the west coast it's still at a pretty reasonable time of 9 p.m. PT. That's not bad at all! I wish I lived on the west coast. I'm a Midwesterner and an early bird, so the episode is going to have to wait until the next day for me. Plus, I have a feeling more of the sci-fi elements of the series is going to come into play with the new installment. So I want to make sure I'm concentrating while watching.
Per Apple TV+, the synopsis for episode 3, titled "The Box," reads: "Leighton and Amanda show Jason his groundbreaking invention. Daniela and Jason2 throw a dinner party." This is interesting as we've gotten some looks and tidbits about this Box that supposedly allows a person to travel to other realities in the first two episodes, but we haven't gotten a full explanation as to how it works. Family man Jason was theorizing and guessing what Jason2 was able to accomplish. But now, we're actually going to go into detail. I'm really intrigued because this is a cool concept and I'm curious to know how it all works.
There isn't a promo, but we do have some promotional images to get us ready for the episode! In the first one, one of the Jasons is holding a bag and looking back. Perhaps this is a flashback? We're going to perhaps see a step by step of how Jason2 managed to get into family man Jason's world.
Next up is Jason2 with Daniela. Ugh, even though it is Jason, it still looks wrong. He's not the one who's supposed to be with her! The science-focused version of the character didn't do right by his Daniela. And instead of owning up to it and trying to fix it, even these years later, he decided to steal another man's life. How, rude. Let's see what's so special about this dinner party.
Finally, I'm interested in what's going to happen with family man Jason as he starts to learn what the alternate reality version of himself was able to accomplish. Though he and Amanda certainly don't look like they're taking a casual stroll. It looks like they're hiding from someone. Perhaps Jason is trying to run away from Velocity again? I wouldn't blame him after the way they forcibly brought him back and Daniela was shot in front of his eyes at the end of the second episode! Leighton kind of seems done though and just not having it. Intense, much?
A quick recap of the Dark Matter premiere
As mentioned above, the first two episodes were released on premiere day. This is when we met family man Jason, a physicist and professor happily married to Daniela. The couple have a son, Charlie. Jason is abducted one night on his way home, and it turns out it was science guy Jason from an alternate universe who did so. In both episodes, both of their lives are established and it goes to show how different they are based on the choices they made. Family man Jason chose to build a family while science guy Jason chose to succeed in his career. Though clearly he has regrets about that because the reason he switched places with himself is because of Daniela.
In the second episode, family man Jason tries to make sense of what's happening and realizes that in this reality, he was able to accomplish what he set out to do in his career years ago before Daniela became pregnant with Charlie. And that's to create a Box that would allow for multiple realities to exisist at the same time. And with Jason2 focused on his career, he was able to do just that and learn how to travel through it. Though this does mean that he broke Daniela's heart, leading her to abort the baby (which would have become Charlie). At the end of the episode, Jason wasn't able to run away from Velocity for long. They find him with Daniela, and he's taken away after she gets shot. And that's how it ended. So cruel!
I'm really excited to see what comes next in Dark Matter episode 3! So far I've been enjoying the show and think it has a really interesting take and twist on the sci-fi elements even though we haven't seen them much just yet. Though with the episode literally being titled "The Box," I think there's a good chance more sc-fi is coming our way!
Dark Matter episode 3 begins streaming Wednesday, May 15, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Show Snob for recaps and reviews about the series!