5 good shows like The White Lotus
By Bryce Olin
There aren't many shows on TV quite like The White Lotus, but there are a few!
The White Lotus season 3 isn't coming to HBO and MAX until 2025, although it was orginally looking like it would premiere sometime in 2024. We have a while to wait until the new season premieres. Following the release of a new Netflix series starring one of the breakout stars of The White Lotus season 2, it seems like fans are interested in finding some more good shows like The White Lotus to watch right now.
We're here to help! We shared a list of five good shows like The White Lotus to stream while you wait for the new season in 2025.
Big Little Lies
Big Little Lies isn't all that similar to The White Lotus, but I do feel like fans of each series will enjoy the other if that makes sense.
Like The White Lotus, Big Little Lies has a ridiculously stacked cast with Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgard, Adam Scott, and more. The series is based on Leane Moriarty's novel of the same name.
David E. Kelley created the series, which tells the story of several women in living in a small California city bonded by their connections and drama in the community. There's a lot going on, and when someone turns up dead, a murder investigation tightens their bond.
There are two seasons of Big Little Lies on HBO and MAX right now. Allegedly, there's a third season of Big Little Lies in the works, but we're still waiting for the official word.
The Perfect Couple
The Perfect Couple is now streaming on Netflix, as of Sept. 5! The Netflix thriller is well on its way to becoming one of the most popular TV shows of the summer. You'll also recognize Meghann Fahy if you watched The White Lotus season 2. She was so awesome as Daphne Sullivan!
The series is based on Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name. From Jenna Lamia and Sussane Bier, The Perfect Couple tells the story of the Winbury family during the wedding weekend of their son Benji (Billy Howle) and Amelia (Eve Hewson) on Nantucket. On the day of the wedding, one of the important guests washes up dead on the beach and throws the weekend into chaos.
Nicole Kidman, Liev Schrieber, Jack Reynor, Dakota Fanning, Sam Nivola, Ishaan Khatter, and more star in the series along with Howle, Hewson, and Fahy.
The Perfect Couple is more of a silly whodunnit than The White Lotus. It also has some pretty significant flaws, but the cast is so incredible. It also has similar vacation/holiday vibes and feelings to The White Lotus.
Beef
If there's one thing that The White Lotus is about, it's beef between friends, families, guests, hotel management, and more. And, if there's a show on TV that captures a feud better than any other, it's Beef starring Ali Wong and Steven Yuen.
Created by Lee Sung Jin, Beef tells the story of Danny (Yeun) and Amy (Wong), two adults from the Los Angeles area who get into a road rage incident. As time goes on and they each fall deeper into a personal crisis, they continue to up the ante in their harassment of each other.
Beef is now streaming on Netflix. The series won the Emmys for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series (Ali Wong), and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series (Steven Yeun).
If you haven't seen Beef yet, this is the show for you to watch first on this list!
Based on a True Story
Of the shows on the list, Based on a True Story feels the least like The White Lotus. It's much more commentary on the true crime craze of the last decade, but it still feels a little bit like The White Lotus. And, I think viewers who liked The White Lotus will enjoy this show, too!
Based on a True Story was created by Craig Rosenberg. It's a Peacock original series, and it premiered in June 2023. The second season is coming soon. You can watch Based on a True Story season 2 on Peacock starting on Nov. 21, 2024.
The series stars Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Natalia Dyer, Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberator, and more.
Based on a True Story tells the story of Ava and Nathan Bartlett, played by Cuoco and Messina, who are a married couple going through a rough financial patch. They take advantage of a recent murder that they witnessed to launch a true crime podcast and get rich.
Acapulco
Acapulco is one of the most underrated TV shows on TV right now, in my opinion. The AppleTV+ series premiered on the streamer in 2021. So far, there have been three seasons of the hit comedy series from Eduardo Cisneros, Austin Winsberg, and Jason Shuman. It was just renewed for season 4 in August 2024.
The series follows the life of Maximo Gallardo Ramos (Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon) over several decades starting his first real job in the 1980s at a famous resort in Acapulco and carrying on through his current job as a high-end hotel executive in California.
If you're looking to invest your time in a current series that feels like The White Lotus, Acapulco is the show for you!
That's the list of shows like The White Lotus to stream right now! We'll share more information about The White Lotus season 3 when we find out.