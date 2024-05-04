Hacks season 3 and 4 more shows to stream this weekend
Ready to unwind in front of your couch alongside your comfiest blanket this weekend? We thought so! Here are five shows to stream, including Hacks season 3.
By Sandy C.
This weekend, there's something for everyone to enjoy via their favorite streaming platform. For starters, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) are back, folks! Did you miss the season 3 premiere of Hacks? Not to worry, you can spend this weekend catching up on the comedy-drama.
Is the Max series Hacks not your thing? We've got plenty more streaming suggestions, including a crime drama, spy thriller, and a gut-wrenching documentary. Check it out and let us know what you'll be watching this weekend (May 4).
Hacks season 3 (Max)
Let's kick things off with Hacks season 3, streaming exclusively on Max. Now, the downside to this series is that it is already in its third season. I don't recommend picking it up from season 3. To truly understand Hacks and its characters, you need to first watch the first and second seasons, both streaming on Max. All caught up? The first two episodes of Hacks season 3 are now available to stream. The remaining episodes (for a total of nine) will drop two at a time each week on Thursdays at 12:01 a.m. PT. Here's the episode release schedule so you don't miss out:
- Episode 1, "Just For Laughs" - May 2
- Episode 2, "Better Late" - May 2
- Episode 3, "The Roast of Deborah Vance" - May 9
- Episode 4, "Join the Club" - May 9
- Episode 5 - May 16
- Episode 6 - May 16
- Episode 7 - May 23
- Episode 8 - May 23
- Episode 9 - May 30
As you can see, not all episode titles have been released, but we'll update the above as soon as we learn more!
The Veil (Hulu)
Next up, we have The Veil, an FX on Hulu spy-thriller that I, unfortunately, found underwhelming. I really tried to enjoy it, I'm a huge fan of Elisabeth Moss, but the first two episodes (now streaming) failed to impress me. But hey, perhaps you'll like it! The Veil centers on Imogen, an agent spy on a mission to rescue and befriend Adilah, a woman with information that can save thousands of lives. As of May 2, the first two episodes ofThe Veilare available to stream, with one dropping each week on Hulu at 3 a.m. ET.T
Acapulco season 3 (Apple TV+)
Just like Hacks, in order to understand and appreciate this comedy, you need to watch it from the start! The first two seasons are streaming on Apple TV+ for your viewing pleasure. Even though this is its third season, I feel like the series is underrated. Let's show Acapulco some love! If you want to watch a light-hearted comedy and/or are a fan of Eugenio Derbez? New episodes of Acapulco will drop weekly.
The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Peacock)
We know that you have many options when it comes to your streaming needs. But though Peacock is not as big as Hulu or Netflix, that does not mean it doesn't have any great things to offer. On the contrary, it's about quality over quantity at Peacock!
The Tattooist of Auschwitz tells the heartbreaking true story of Lali Sokolov (Jonah Hauer-King) and his wife Gita (Anna Prochniak), based on Heather Morris' Holocaust novel of the same name. It follows Lali, a Jewish prisoner assigned to give fellow captives tattoos of their numbers. The Tattooist of Auschwitz is driven by love, hope, and resilience, read our full Review here.
Under the Bridge (Hulu)
Did you miss the latest episode of Hulu's Under the Bridge? That's fine, you still catch up. New episodes drop on Wednesdays, so you can watch these early on in the week! Under the Bridge follows the case of Reena Virk, a young teen murdered by the girls she thought were her friends. The true crime drama is chilling and disturbing. It makes you realize how much the justice system failed to protect Reena.
Which of these shows will you be watching this weekend? Got another one for us to add?