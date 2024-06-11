Here's your highly-anticipated first-look at Severance season 2 (and more upcoming Apple TV+ shows)
Great news Severance fans! It's been so long since we had any kind of look or update about the second season of the popular show starring Adam Scott. But now, Apple TV+ has finally graced us with a first-look at the highly-anticipated Severance season 2. Plus, we get sneak peeks at two other shows we've been waiting for as well - Silo season 2 and Pachinko season 2, and even more. But first, let's start off with the Lumon Industries-set series.
The platform has also teased its already released Dark Matter, upcoming Jake Gyllenhaal series' Presumed Innocent, Natalie Portman's Lady in the Lake, Slow Horses, and Shrinking. We also get first-looks at some of the new movies on the way. We dive into Severance, Silo, and Pachinko in this post, so let's start off with the Lumon Industries-set series.
Severance season 2
The sci-fi psychological thriller was renewed for a second season all the way back in April 2022. You'd think we'd have the next installment by now, right? What happened is that the writers and actors strikes that affected all of Hollywood that began in the summer of 2023 delayed production on the new season. filming had begun in October 2022, but then was stopped because of this. And that's why it's unfortunately taking so long. Per Variety, production was finally complete in April 2024.
Apple TV+ did not share a release date just yet. But since filming is now done, hopefully post-production won't take too long. I am expecting to get season 2 in 2024. Hopefully I'm right! If you head over to the press site, all it says is that the show is "coming soon." How soon that is is up in the air at the moment. But, we're going to take what we can get because it's been like a drought over here.
As seen above, the streamer shared the first image of Severance season 2 featuring Adam Scott as Mark Scout walking the halls of Lumon Industries holding a set of balloons with his face printed on them. Huh. Why? While one photo definitely isn't enough, the good news is that we get a few quick glimpses of Severance season 2 in the newly released "Coming to Apple TV+ video." We shared it below:
The video starts off with a look at the psychological drama with Mark coming out of the elevator, Seth Milchick's eerie "it's been a minute." And did you notice the balloons behind him? We've also got a cool and interesting edit of Mark laying on a table, and finally nervously shouting "wait!" at the end as the elevator doors are closing. What more trouble is Lumon Industries going to cause in this next chapter of the story? I can't wait to find out!
Silo season 2
Apple TV+ is holding back a bit on teasing too much of Severance season 2, though we did get a bit more with another show that revolves around a mysterious organization keeping secrets. And that's Silo season 2! The dystopian drama was renewed back in January 2023, and now we have a first-look at the new installment as well. A release date has not been shared yet, but we have four new photos plus some teases in the video above.
The first two pictures are probably the most important as we see Rebecca Ferguson suited up as Juliette. This is the biggest takeaway as you remember the first season ended with her escaping the silo, and making it to the outside world. That was a great cliffhanger! And now in season 2 we're going to see Juliette outside, and perhaps the consequences of that decision. I'm so excited!
The next and final two images shared by Apple TV+ feature Tim Robbins as Bernard Holland and Common as Robert Sims. We know just how strict Bernard is, and the head of the IT department seems to not be letting up in the second season. Though perhaps he's changing tactics. In the video above, he's seen announcing, "We are not finished. We will safely leave the Silo." Interesting! Before that, make sure to check out Juliette at the 11-second mark as she explores the outside. Plus Robert does not look happy.
Pachinko season 2
The one show on this list that does actually have a release date is Pachinko season 2. Wohoo! Get ready and mark your calendars for Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. The new season premieres with the first episode that day, followed by one new installment weekly until the finale on Oct. 11. Just like the first season, there's a total of eight episodes.
This drama is really great and worth checking out if you haven't yet! The story, the acting, the cinematography, and more really bring this story to life in such an intriguing way. The 35-second mark in the video above offers a very quick glimpse into the new season. But thankfully, there's six new images to feast our eyes on! It looks like there's more hardships, challenges, and love all weaved into one story coming up next. We shared the first-look photos below.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the upcoming slate of Apple TV+ shows!