House of the Dragon and the 8 best shows to stream on Max right now
Max has so many great options like The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and more!
House of the Dragon season 2 is fast approaching, and we absolutely can't wait! Now if you haven't seen the series yet, now is your time to catch up. Max has a lot of great shows streaming on the platform that we also recommend. Below we shared the list of the best shows on Max right now, and be sure to keep reading for all the details about each series!
- House of the Dragon
- His Dark Materials
- Big Little Lies
- Rain Dogs
- The Gilded Age
- Insecure
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Euphoria
House of the Dragon
Both House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones are kind of a given on any list. This franchise is just so good! The prequel series might focus more on the Targaryen family versus the multiple ones fighting for power on Game of Thrones, but that doesn't take away from making the story intriguing. It's an interesting look at how the Targaryen family started to crumble and gives background to the characters we later see on GOT, even if it does take place almost 200 years before. A story about royalty and power mixed in with fantastical elements. What more could you ask for? Get ready because House of the Dragon season 2 premieres June 16, 2024!
His Dark Materials
His Dark Materials is a bit of an older show, having aired from 2019 to 2022. But that doesn't mean it's not worth a watch! Though if you're a fan of the fantasy element and stories based on a set of novels, then this series is for you! Unlike Game of Thrones, the fantasy drama is more faithful to the books which gives it a big advantage. I'm not saying you can't change elements in adaptations. But those changes need to make sense. Thankfully, that's not an issue with His Dark Materials. The cast wonderfully brings the characters to life and the visuals keep your eyes glued to the screen. The show follows orphan girl Lyra who goes on a journey to find a missing friend. Their disappearance is connected to an invisible celestial source called Dust. All three seasons are currently streaming on Max.
Big Little Lies
Big Little Lies is so dramatic in the best way possible. I'd love to have a third season, and so many of us have been asking for one! It seems like the amazingly talented actresses - Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz - are all for it, the show hasn't gotten the official green light. Us fans are just teased with the possibility of a Big Little Lies season 3 constantly. According to Kidman it's happening, but there's been no official news. I guess all we can do is wait. What I like about this drama is that though we follow five different main leading ladies, the writing is concise and it feels like the story is connected overall. I mean, a murder investigation does bring them together. But even when they're dealing with their own challenges, and there are many, the story doesn't feel separated or all over the place.
Rain Dogs
If you want a series that tugs on your heart and is more emotional than you think, then Rain Dogs is the one for you. It's a tale about a mother whose monetary means aren't well as she tries to find a more stable situation for her and her daughter, Iris. The black comedy has its lighter moments, but deep down this is a story about struggle, abuse, and trying to improve the negative circumstances some people find themselves in. Rain Dogs currently has one season, and no updates have been announced on whether a season 2 is happening. One thing for sure is that if you don't know Daisy May Cooper, prepare to absolutely love her character and the actress herself!
The Gilded Age
Ah, the Gilded Age. Definitely one of my top favorites on this list! I'm a huge fan of Bridgerton and other eye-pleasing historical dramas, and this one definitely brings that. There's just someting so pleasing about these time periods that have beautiful sets and costumes, and it's one of the parts that stand out. For The Gilded Age, the plot is also very intriguing! With all the glitz and glamour, we also see how different groups of people butt heads: the upper class, upper middle class, Black upper class, and domestic workers. Why can't everyone just get along? There's schemes, secrets, and romance all tied into one lovely tale! The series has officially been renewed for season 3, though no release date has been set yet.
Insecure
We can never have enough female-driven stories out there, and one of the best created Is Insecure. Issa Rae did an amazing job bringing this story to life. And it's not just from a female perspective, but it also highlights the Black community as well. There's themes of self-identity, friendship, inner struggles, and the social and racial issues in society. It starts off with two best friends who are in their late '20s navigating all these themes, as well as their careers as well. The show is entertaining, heartwarming, and insightful. The comedy-drama ran from 2016 to 2021, and all five seasons are streaming.
The Last of Us
To be honest, I'm not the biggest fan of apocalyptic type stories, but The Last of Us really is an exception. Though based on a video game, the creative team and writers have really outdone themselves with the direction the series goes. And I mean, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey really know how to pull on your heartstrings for sure. It's a heavy show so get ready for lots of tears. But it's definitely worth it! When Joel (Pascal) is asked to smuggle teenager Ellie (Ramsey), the two end up on a journey of survival together. And the onscreen chemistry between the two actors really is a highlight of the series. The Last of Us season 2 is currently in the works.
The White Lotus
Anthology series' can be a hit or miss depending on the cast and the new story. As fans of shows, we get invested in certain tales and would rather see a continuation instead of something completely new. But when it comes to The White Lotus, the black comedy drama really knows how to pick a cast Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, and so many more are truly amazing! The mix of the snobby, rich, upper class' entitlement mixed in with a mystery to solve makes each season interesting and compelling. The White Lotus season 3 is currently filming.
Euphoria
Let's be real guys. Are we ever getting Euphoria season 3 at this point? The second season aired its finale in February 2022. It's been more than two years and it's not clear whether filming has even started on the third season. Updates have been mixed and vague and it's been frustrating for us fans. Don't expect to see the new installment until 2025 at least. Even still, if you've never seen the teen drama before, it's definitely one you need to check out. It's messy when it comes to the friendships and relationships, but it deals with high school student Rue (Zendaya) who is a drug addict and struggling to get sober. The show features other challenges teenagers face. The cast also includes Sweeney.