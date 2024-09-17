Lisa Kudrow's Time Bandits has been canceled at Apple TV+ after just one season
It's the end of time-traveling adventures for Time Bandits on Apple TV+. After only one season of the show, the streamer has decided to cancel the series starring Lisa Kudrow. This is a disappointment, but not really surprising.
The news comes almost a month following the release of the finale. So the streaming service didn't wait very long to make a decision on the fate of the show. The series premiered on July 24, 2024 and the tenth and final episode came out on Aug. 21. So yeah, it definitely didn't take long for Apple TV+ to cancel the fantasy adventure.
Deadline shared the cancellation news, and the outlet attributes the fact that the adventure show was not able to make it into the Nielsen Top 10 streaming within the first week of viewing. Audience and how many people tune into episodes is the biggest factor companies look at when deciding whether to renew a project or not. Every series, no matter how big or small, costs money. And so they have to see if it's worth spending budget on.
Apple TV+ doesn't usually cancel shows after one season most of the time though. But, there have been exceptions like this one. And again, from a cost-effective stand point, it makes sense. I do think the streamer needs to be much better about promoting its shows. There's definitely not enough marketing that happens, compared to its competitors. And really compared to other streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Max, Apple TV+ is not the first one people decide to subscribe to.
There's actually some really good shows on Apple TV+, and Time Bandits was one of them. Though I think overall their projects for a younger audience need to be a bit better as well. Those family shows don't usually draw many eyes to them. There needs to be some sort of change there if the streamer wants to continue producing them. And like I mentioned above, the marketing and promotion in general needs to get so much better.
Time Bandits did have a lot going for it, and had the potential to be more popular with Kudrow and Our Flag Means Death actor both Taika Waititi attached to it. Plus, it plays on nostalgia for many as the series is based on the movie of the same name from 1981. But, as it happens many times in television, this is the fate of the show and those time travel adventures have come to a halt.
All 10 episodes of Time Bandits are streaming on Apple TV+.