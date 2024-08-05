New releases are here! Here's what you can stream this week (Aug. 5 - Aug. 9)
August is off to a great start with its streaming options, and we're so here for it! I'm personally most excited to start watching The Umbrella Academy season 4, especially since it's the last season of the show on Netflix. And we've also got some reality drama headed our way with the release of Dance Moms: A New Era.
If you've been enjoying Sunny and the sci-fi adventure Time Bandits on Apple TV+, you'll be happy to learn that new episodes are coming this week! There's plenty more to look forward to as well this week. We shared them all below.
- Dance Moms: A New Era - premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 on Hulu
- Sunny - new episode Wednesday, Aug. 7 on Apple TV+
- Time Bandits - new episode Wednesday, Aug. 7 on Apple TV+
- The Umbrella Academy season 4 - final season premiere Thursday, Aug. 8 on Netflix
- The Serpent Queen season 2 - new episodes Friday, Aug. 8 on Starz
For details about some of the releases we're most excited about, read on below to learn more about two of our top picks from the five upcoming series we've highlighted.
Dance Moms: A New Era
Premieres Wednesday, Aug. 7 on Hulu
Meet the new Abby Lee Miller! It's dance coach Glo Hampton's turn to take center stage with her group of dancers from Studio Bleu dance school in the new reboot series Dance Moms: A New Era. And not only is the coach different, but the group of girls and mothers as well. She's ready to hopefully take them to national competitions each week, per the synopsis.
She has her work cut out for her as Coach Glo tries to balances "her tiny but mighty dancers, their scheming moms, and ensuing meltdowns, all while ruling with a tender but tough iron fist." All the episodes will drop on premiere day, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024 on Hulu. The streamer did not share how many episodes there are this season ahead of time.
The Umbrella Academy season 4
Premieres Thursday, Aug. 8 on Netflix
It's such a bittersweet time as we're so ready for the final season of The Umbrella Academy, but that also means that it's almost time to say goodbye. I think we're going to go on a jam-packed ride as season 4 of the superhero series is only 6 episodes long this time around, debuting Thursday, Aug. 8 on Netflix.
In The Umbrella Academy season 4, it's the last chance for the Hargreeves siblings to save the world. Will they be able to do it? Especially now that they're stripped of their powers? I certainly have faith in them. And the trailer does suggest they get them back. We shared the official synopsis from Netflix below:
"The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known asThe Keepersholds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right."
The show stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min,Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross.