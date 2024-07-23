Friends star Lisa Kudrow stars in new fantasy adventure series Time Bandits, here's why you need to watch
The premiere of Time Bandits starring Lisa Kudrow on Apple TV+ is almost here! The 10-episode series debuts with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 24, and we can't wait! These will be followed by two new installments weekly until the finale on Aug. 21.
Just based on the synopsis and trailer, I can already tell this new show is jam-packed with all sorts of fun, fantastical adventures. We're definitely in for a wild ride! Wondering why you should check it out? Here's 3 reasons why you need to watch Time Bandits on Apple TV+.
There's Lisa Kudrow and Taika Waititi
In my opinion and the reason I'm personally checking out Time Bandits is because of not only the fabulous Lisa Kudrow starring in the show, but Taika Waititi as well! The Friends actress plays Penelope, one of the bandits and essentially the leader. And while the Our Flag Means Death actor has not traded in being a pirate for a bandit, he takes on the role of Supreme Being. Sounds intriguing!
Both of these stars are amazing and bring so much to each character they play. Just from the trailer, Kudrow's character is already making me laugh and I know that this lighthearted series is going to put us in a good mood. And a big part of it is thanks to these actors, as well as the rest of the cast of course, for bringing the characters to life with depth and humor.
It's a family show
Another reason to check it out is the fact that it's a family show as it's rated TV-PG. Right now on television in general, there aren't many series' where both kids and adults can enjoy watching the same things. Mostly it's either a show just for kids, or a series that's way too mature for them. But with Time Bandits, you get the best of both worlds. And that's what families are looking for!
The fantasy adventure is centered around 11-year-old history buff Kevin who doesn't fit in at school, a dilemma many kids can relate to. But he's able to go on these fantastical adventures thanks to the time-traveling bandit group he finds himself entangled with as they work to stop "evil forces" to save his parents, and the world, per the synopsis. The fantastical elements are definitely fun for the younger ones, but us adults too! Plus the series depicts historical events like the Trojan Horse, the Harlem Renaissance, and the Ice Age. These are all elements that adults can enjoy.
It's a compelling story
As mentioned above, a lot is happening in this story. And that's what makes it so compelling. From real-life struggles to fantastical adventures and worlds, it has a little bit of everything. Plus there's the time-travel aspect to it, as well as evil foes the group will have to face. It's a hero's journey too. So really, Time Bandits has a little bit of everything. And that's what we like to see!
I also like that the story is centered around an ensemble cast. Sometimes it can be overwhelming. But for something like this tale, I think it's really going to work. There's a lot going on, and we're going to need multiple characters with multiple personalities sort of grounding us in the story. Each one will approach a challenge or situation differently, and that just shows the versatility and multiple possible outcomes that can happen. So, will you be watching?
Time Bandits premieres Wednesday, July 24, 2024 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+.