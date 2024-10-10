Outer Banks season 4 episode 2's watery hunt for treasure puts the story back on track (Review)
It's time for our review of Outer Banks season 4 episode 2, "Blackbeard." I honestly liked this one more than the first episode as I feel like it brought the essence of what OBX on Netflix is all about back. Ready to jump in to our thoughts? Keep reading! SPOILERS BELOW.
Alright, that watery hunt for the treasure was everything and really showcases what the Pogues are all about. Yes, they really can do anything if they work together. We saw that in the premiere with them building their surf shop. But when they put their heads together on a mission of sorts, I felt the adrenaline running through me!
With Blackbeard's treasure involved and this being the outer banks, of course there was water going to be involved at some point. Wes Genrette believes that his family has been cursed and haunted by the pirate's wife, Elizabeth. Her ghost has been the cause of death of family members for the last 300 years, including his daughter. The Pogues don't believe him. He's talking about ghosts after all. Though they need the money and decide to go for it. Or more like, JJ decides. Again.
I am wondering now if Outer Banks is going to venture into the supernatural, or perhaps the ghost is just Wes' imagination. Hmm. With the plan intact, JJ and Kie decide to be the ones to go down together, while John B and Pope keep an eye on things and keep their boat steady above, and Sarah and Cleo watch out for the coast guard. Of course just their luck, there's also fog to contend with.
But that's not their biggest problem. Some other diver comes out of nowhere right when JJ and Kiara find the amulet where they were told it's going to be. And this guy is not playing any games. I was so scared for them! Oh my goodness. I think I have a few white hairs thanks to that scene. It turns out to be that new character, Lightner, who paid the Pogues' shop a visit earlier in Outer Banks season 4 episode 1.
Thankfully Kiara and JJ make it out alive, but just barely. And the stakes are already so high and we're only into the second episode. They've got to stay in the hyberbaric chamber for 12 hours since they didn't have a chance to do their safety stop and have the bends from the deep dive. Thanks a lot, Lightner. Who is he and the group of goons he's with?
Elsewhere in the episode, there's a strange and suspicious woman named Hollis Robinson who is a realtor and wants to develop and syndicate Goat Island, which is owned by the Genrettes, with Rafe since they're selling it. And she knows their reasoning is because they believe it's haunted. I definitely don't trust her. I'm curious to see how this part of the story eventually ties into what the Pogues are now involved in.
Speaking of the Genrettes, with Kiara and JJ stuck in the hyperbaric chamber for the next 12 hours, everyone else decides to go get paid for everything they've gone through. Especially since JJ was able to get his hands on the amulet! This lovable guy does not always use his head, but that doesn't mean he's not smart. Though when they get to the home, Shoupe is there and tells them that Wes is dead. A little earlier, we saw what did look like a ghost confront Wes. Hmm.
There's also JJ losing his bike earlier to get the exact coordinates of where the treasure is, and his friend wanting his bike in return. No offense but after being the one getting them all into this financial mess, JJ kind of deserved it. There's also the racist douchey Kook who tried to outbid them for the land coming in and changing the zoning of their property. Which means they could be kicked out, and will need more money to fight it. See, this would have felt more natural and been a better plot device to use in the episode 1. Instead of having JJ just not thinking at all. Oh, and there's also a random dead guy found buried on the beach. Who could it be?
Outer Banks season 4 episode 2 sets up the adventure nicely and starts to raise all these intriguing questions. If I'm honest, this one would have made a much better premiere episode. The show could have condensed what happened in the last 18 months and then jumped into all this action. It felt more like setting up the story and keeps us as viewers excited about what's to come next. Episode grade level: B.
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 on Netflix. Be sure to check out the rest of the OBX season 4 part 1 reviews as well!