Paramount+ is the latest to increase subscription prices, but these 5 shows make it worth it
A few streamers have already increased their prices this year, and Paramount+ is adding itself to the mix as well. If you're a subscriber of the streamer, then you're going to start noticing a slight increase in the price every month. And if you're new to the platform, then you'll be paying just a little bit more than what it was before.
According to Variety, Paramount+ Essential (with ads) is going up by $2 from $5.99/month to $7.99/month. But only for new subscribers. Existing ones will be able to continue enjoying the streaming service with the original price. Though if you have the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime, that's a different story.
This tier will increase by $1 going from $11.99/month to $12.99/month for new and existing subscribers. The Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime changes will go into effect starting Aug. 20 for people who newly sign up. Though if you're an existing customer and have the no ads plan, you won't see the change until on or after Sept. 20 depending on.your billing cycle. If you're signed up with the annual plan for either tier, then you will not see any changes. We broke it all down for you below:
Plan
Current Price
New Price
Paramount+ Essential (with ads)
$5.99/month
$7.99/month
Paramount+ with Showtime (no ads)
$11.99/month
$12.99/month
I mean, look. In the grand scheme of things this really isn't such a bad price increase. Especially when you compare these prices to some of the other streamers out there. Paramount+ is still on the lower end. Even still if you're not happy about the price increase, which I don't blame you for, there are a few shows on the platform that are worth you sticking around.
The first two are Blue Bloods and Ghosts. Though they are broadcast shows, if you miss the live airing or do depend on Paramount+ to watch the episodes the next day, then you definitely don't want to lose access. Blue Bloods season 14 premiered in February 2024 with the first 10 episodes. But the final season isn't over just yet! The final 8 episodes are coming in October 2024. So you'll definitely want to check it out. Plus, Ghosts is just one of the best shows on air right now. This one doesn't need any elaboration!
When it comes to revivals, sequels, and prequels, you'll want Paramount+ to be able to tune in to the Frasier revival/sequel series, as well as the Dexter: Original Sin prequel show that's currently in the works. The original Frasier and Dexter productions are also streaming on the platform, so it's your chance to rewatch them before the new season of Frasier is here, as well as ahead of the Dexter: Original Sin premiere. There is no release date yet.
One frustrating series that many of us have been waiting a long time for is Yellowstone prequel series 1923 season 2. I need to know what is happening with this generation of the Dutton family, already! Unfortunately there's still no release date, but the season is about to start filming again in July 2024. While we're a ways away, be sure you have Paramount+ so you don't miss the next chapter in this Dutton saga!